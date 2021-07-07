REVIEW: 'Schmigadoon!' earns its exclamation point

“It must be something they do for tourists -- like Colonial Williamsburg,” says Melissa (Cecily Strong) at the sight of the first big song and dance routine. Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) wants nothing to do with it, since he hates musicals. But the quick exit falls apart when the town rapscallion, Danny (Aaron Tveit), slips in and woos Melissa and a seemingly underage waitress, Betsy (Dove Cameron), shows interest in Josh. Sooner than you can say “trouble,” the town’s moralist (and preacher’s wife) appears and lays down the law. Played by Kristin Chenowth, Mrs. Layton is cross between Eulalie McKechnie Shinn and the Wicked Witch of the West. She gets a Harold Hill moment, too, and has a group of harpies who cackle on cue.