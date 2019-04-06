There wasn’t space for one more thing in Saturday night’s Sioux City Symphony Orchestra concert.
From two inventive Mason Bates pieces to a new work by composer of the year Hilary Purrington to Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra,” it was a packed night – maybe too packed.
While the theme (“A Space Odyssey”) nicely married Bates’ work with Strauss’ (which was used in “2001: A Space Odyssey”), Purrington’s “Above the Last Cloud” wasn’t given the space it deserved. An interesting exercise in precision, it tested the discipline of the violin section and showed how facile Purrington is with melody and surprise. She said it was a piece of strength and resilience – a tie, no doubt, to Bates’ “Passage.”
Combining Walt Whitman’s “Passage to India” with excerpts from John F. Kennedy’s “moonshot” speech, it let the uber-creative Bates (concertmaster of the laptop) show how one generation’s view of exploration marries nicely with another’s. Setting Whitman’s words to music, he got strong support from mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke who made unlikely lyrics sound forceful and bold. While the super-sized orchestra (nearly 100 were on the stage Saturday) overwhelmed her vocals in a couple of sections, she powered through and gave Bates’ concept heft, letting words like “God’s name” soar.
Meanwhile, Kennedy’s voice was the touchstone for something as futuristic and hopeful as this.
Another Bates work, “Alternative Energy,” opened the evening’s program. It previewed the kind of percussive work that came later in the Strauss tone poem. Hints of nature and Aaron Copland seeped through, while audience members got a quick taste of what principal flute Brian Allred might offer next season when he’s a featured artist. What this – and the Strauss offering – provided was a chance for all sections of the orchestra to have their moments under Ryan Haskins’ sharp direction.
Animal sounds, some created by the members of the percussion section, gave us a chance to begin the journey into the unknown.
By the time Haskins got to the “2001” theme we were ready for Rick Darrow on the organ, Robert Gibson on the trumpet and those three iconic notes that practically begged for Stanley Kubrick’s mesmerizing visuals.
Haskins offered an introduction that explained what Strauss was attempting, but it was impossible not to think of what Kubrick set to music.
Packed from one end of the stage to the other, the orchestra had ample opportunity to demonstrate its growth and ability to tackle a wide range of material.
The night also served as a farewell to two longtime violinists, Gary Fridley and Vonnie Beckwith, who retired after a combined 93 years in the orchestra. Surely, they would attest to the change that has occurred since both began.
Musical exploration is now a given with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.