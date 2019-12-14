REVIEW: Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, DiMartinos swing through Christmas concert

SCSO trumpet player Bob Gibson had his big moment with “And Kings Shall Swing” and delivered just as solidly as the DiMartinos.

The father/son pair got to detail their journey in music (as a toddler, Gabriel got a trumpet in his toy chest) and partnered each other nicely on numerous songs. Gabriel DiMartino particularly impressed when he played a chart from his godfather, Doc Severinsen.

Although the night had just about every Christmas song you could want, a few could have used professional vocalists to mix things up. As much as it’s great to hear the audience sing “Silent Night,” it could have been an emotional highlight in a singer’s hands.

The DiMartinos, though, were more than able to find the heartfelt moments in their renditions of several traditional carols.

Considering there was an ugly sweater contest and cookies were available at intermission , Saturday’s event had something for everyone. Best of all, it was the kind of gift no one would want to return.

