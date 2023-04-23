Disney writer/director Ron Clements got a hero’s welcome Saturday night when the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra presented his Oscar-winning film, “Aladdin,” with a live score.

In addition to rounds of applause during the film, he got a camera – just like the one he used when he was beginning his career at KCAU – and a chance to talk about his own journey.

In a brief interview with Music Director Ryan Haskins, Clements said he saw “Pinocchio” at the Orpheum Theatre when he was a child and that inspired his desire to go into animation. In one of those full-circle moments, Saturday’s performance was the first time he got to see “Aladdin” with a full orchestra.

The experience was magical – for the audience and, likely, for him. The fast-paced 1992 film was just as enjoyable as it was three decades ago. Robin Williams’ performance as the Genie towered, even though some of the people he morphed into may have gone over the heads of younger audience members (William F. Buckley Jr., anyone?). Like a one-man tour through Hollywood, Williams added to the humor and found the story’s heart. Bonding with his accidental master, Aladdin, he had his back when the evil Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) tried to keep him from marrying the beautiful Jasmine.

Abetted by his loyal monkey Abu and a flying carpet, Aladdin made the right moves, didn’t waste his wishes and got a chance to show just how reliable he could be. The story was fairly straightforward but the flights of fancy lifted it onto another plain. Williams’ jokes landed, Freeman’s evil resonated, and the music (by Alan Menken, Tim Rice and Howard Ashman) soared. Several times during the concert applause broke out.

The excitement was deserved – the musicians sounded like they had recorded the soundtrack.

Clements got ovations, too, when his name came on the screen and when he and fellow director John Musker made cameos early in the film.

Williams’ big number, “Friend Like Me,” drew applause, as well, and “A Whole New World” gave the expansive orchestra its due. Hearing the music live demonstrated how lush Menken’s score is.

“A Whole New World” moved to a whole new level. Because the film (so crisp on the big screen) was accompanied by subtitles, it was possible for fans to sing along with the music. Some of those songs (particularly Williams’) had such fast-paced lyrics it was possible to enjoy the complex rhyming schemes.

Clements’ touch was evident. The film moved like a high-speed carpet; the storyline twisted and turned better than a elephant’s trunk.

For younger members of the audience, “Aladdin” was a great prod. It showed how accomplished musicians could seize the spotlight and great artists could find an ideal outlet for their talent.

“Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ in Concert” was a highlight in Sioux City history, too. It showed how the community could salute one of their own and enjoy the spoils of his work.