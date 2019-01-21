Strip away the hummable tunes and the cute kid moments and you’ll see there’s a fairly deep story in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”
Among the “Favorite Things” and “Lonely Goatherds,” there’s a pointed message about herd mentality and the rise of the Nazi party.
In this era of “fake” news, it resonates and gives the venerable musical new reason to be staged.
Opening at the Orpheum Theatre Monday night, the two-day run of the national touring production had plenty to offer everyone, including those oh-so-cute von Trapp kids and a first-act closer that will leave you in tears.
In an attempt to tell Maria (Jill-Christine Wiley) to follow her heart, Lauren Kidwell, as the Mother Abbess, sings “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” with such strength and power you’ll want to see the show a second time just to hear her. The woman’s voice is beyond impressive, it’s life changing and this “Sound of Music” is better for it.
Kidwell and Wiley get a great duet in “My Favorite Things” (yup, stuff isn’t in the same place that you remember from the movie) and Kidwell gets a few little moments in “Maria” that linger, too. More to savor.
Directed by Matt Lenz (based on Jack O’Brien’s original direction), the show zips along, even though the first act clocks in longer than 90 minutes. Because it’s heavy on the familiar songs, it doesn’t seem padded. That’s the second act where a few adult numbers stall the wedding, the music competition and the climb to freedom.
The seven von Trapp children shine throughout, winning over Maria with their antics, winning over the audience with their ability to stand as individuals. When they get their rigid father (Mike McLean) to soften, “Sound of Music” finds its groove and never veers.
Interestingly, you don’t miss Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, thanks to Wiley’s and McLean’s performances. They’re channeling a different Maria and Georg – ones who know they have to make moves but aren’t sure what they are. While his songs are kept to a minimum, she gets a catalog of hits and does well with all of them. Wiley brings youthfulness as well – something that works when she’s trying to befriend oldest daughter Liesl (Lauren O’Brien) who has her own tough decisions. The 16-going-on-17 girl is in love with a young messenger (Hunter Brown), but he’s feeling the pull of the Nazi party and could be the very one to doom the von Trapps.
Lenz shows that influence at the Concert Hall Stage where huge Nazi flags hang down behind the performers. They’re a shocking reminder of the era and the hatred they represent.
If you’re an aficionado of the musical, you’ll appreciate these twists and see just how cleverly Lenz is able to suggest what the 1965 Oscar-winning Best Picture showed.
Time hasn’t dimmed this musical a bit. When someone like Kidwell can bring something utterly new to something like “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” you know it’s one for the ages. Take the journey with this company and be ready to be moved.
“The Sound of Music” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre.