When did all of our political chaos start?
“The Front Runner” suggests it goes back to the 1988 presidential run of Gary Hart. Off-handedly challenging the press to follow him, he set off a feeding frenzy that resulted in him dropping from the race.
But Hart’s situation was much more than that – and that’s where the film falls short. Hugh Jackman, an odd choice to play Hart (particularly since he doesn’t look or act that much like him), takes a stiff upper lip approach to all this, even though Hart was responsible for his own downfall. The film suggests he’s an upstanding candidate who doesn’t play by the rules. But whose rules?
Director Jason Reitman attempts to show the media’s culpability.
Reporters from the Miami Herald break the story about Hart’s infidelity with Donna Rice but folks at the Washington Post somehow want their own way in. There’s a herd mentality to all of this, but the story wasn’t a “lowest common denominator” kind of thing. Hart was big on feeding favorites and didn’t give anyone but the Washington Post the time of day. So, if the others wanted to cover the story, they had to find their own way in. Thus, Herald reporters staked out the senator’s townhouse and waited to see if something developed.
Today, social media handles stakeouts. Mainstream reporters are too busy just trying to keep pace with who’s on first.
Viewed through a 2018 lens, “The Front Runner” wants to paint Hart as a good man denied the Oval Office. But it doesn’t offer much context, particularly about his dalliances or his life with his wife, Lee (Vera Farmiga). She wrings her hands at their Colorado home in the woods; he presses the flesh throughout the rest of the country. The only taste we get of an iconoclast is his desire to announce his candidacy somewhere other than a hotel.
Campaign manager Bill Dixon (J.K. Simmons) is the most accessible of all the characters. He knows who’s up to what and isn’t afraid to say. Running a team of young, idealistic political workers, he tries his best to keep focus on the issues but it’s clear there’s something else others want to discuss.
Reitman gets the era right. He just doesn’t capture the mindset. Perhaps because many of the players are still alive, he was afraid to tell too many truths. “The Front Runner” dances around situations in an attempt to make everyone look good. It seems forced to point out how smart Donna Rice (Sara Paxton) was. But, really, she should have known better than to cavort with a married senator.
Considering we’ve seen so many cases like this “The Front Runner” doesn’t seem to lead anything. It’s a history that, at this point, deserves to remain buried.