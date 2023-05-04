Director Bartlett Sher is a master at reinventing classic musicals. His “King & I,” “South Pacific” and “My Fair Lady” got new audiences to embrace timeless stories.

One more of his recent revivals, “Fiddler on the Roof,” looks fresh, too.

Even though it has been around for decades, the latest version (which stopped at the Orpheum Theatre Thursday) has moments that surprise and resonate.

Jonathan Hashmonay’s performance as Tevye, the poor Jewish milkman living in Russia at the beginning of the 20th century, is essential to its success. His moves are deliberate, his emotions are true. Even though you may have seen many other Tevyes, this is one that sticks.

The show’s sound design is impeccable, as well, make each of those classic songs ring out -- and what a lineup.

Before the plot even gets going, we get “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “If I Were a Rich Man.”

Once the stage is set (Tevye has five daughters and an army of potential sons-in-law), it becomes a matter of marrying them off and fretting about tradition.

One by one, the three oldest get their moments. Tzeitel (Leah Platt) is supposed to marry Lazar Wolf (Andrew Hendrick), the butcher, but loves Motel (Elliot Lazar), a meek tailor. While a daughter’s choice isn’t supposed to be a factor, it enters in and Tevye becomes a man wrestling with happiness. Daughter Hodel (Graceann Kontak) falls for a revolutionary (Austin J. Gresham) while Chava (Yarden Barr) wants to marry Fyedka (Carson Robinette), even though he’s not Jewish.

The ups and downs keep Tevye and his long-suffering wife Golde (Maite Uzal) in a constant state of worry. But the young suitors appear to be more reliable than his horse and more willing to support his daughters.

While all three couples have their moments, it’s Lazar who sews up the applause. His “Miracle of Miracles” is a standout in the show and reason to watch him even when he’s not center stage.

Because this is played out on a rather spartan set, much attention naturally goes to Hofesh Shechter’s choreography. It’s particularly notable during the wedding scenes. The “bottle” dance takes on new importance, thanks to the ways he has interpreted it.

Much, in fact, looks like it is viewed with new vision. “Fiddler” may be a musical theater war horse, but it has a stronger message and much more equitable cast. When Zero Mostel introduced the role, it seemed tailor-made. This version proves it’s a good fit for many.

Hashmonay wears it proudly. His supporting cast makes sure he’s in expert company.