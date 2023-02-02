“Hairspray” still holds up.

Hopping into the Orpheum Theatre Wednesday night, the national touring production of the Broadway hit was blessed with great performances, bouncy choreography and a renewed sense of snark that, somehow, plays better now, 20 years after its premiere.

Key to its staying power: the show’s book (by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan) and lyrics (by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman). Referencing plenty of ‘60s icons and adding a wink to every innuendo, this “Hairspray” was able to glide from one infectious number to another.

And then, there was the matter of casting. Like Divine in the John Waters original and Harvey Fierstein in the Broadway original, Edna Turnblad is played by a man – in this case Andrew Levitt (who, surprise, surprise played Divine in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”). Levitt delivered, giving some of the lines the ol’ Harvey twist and playing up the draggier aspects of the concept.

In play with Niki Metcalf (as daughter Tracy), he couldn’t lose. Their “Welcome to the ‘60s” popped on multiple levels, giving the show a real kick.

Directed by Matt Lenz, the production relied on Robbie Roby’s choreography to fill in what wasn’t there in terms of sets. Many scenes, in fact, were done in front of a huge screen that morphed into all sorts of ‘60s pop art. The few set pieces and props merely augmented what the actors were already bringing.

In a throwback to the days of “American Bandstand,” Tracy is one of those teens who longs for a spot on “The Corny Collins Show.” When an opening arises, she sees it as her way to get out of a humdrum life in Baltimore and, possibly, bragging rights as one of the “nicest kids in town.”

She auditions and becomes a target for queen bee Amber Von Tussle (Ryahn Evers) and her mother Velma (Addison Garner). Amber’s boyfriend, Link Larkin (Nick Cortazzo) becomes a point of contention when he shows interest in Tracy’s mad dancing skills. When Tracy proposes every day should be “Negro Day,” the battle begins and doesn’t let up until the Miss Teenage Hairspray contest.

Pretty straight forward, right? Wait a minute. The Black/white divide becomes a key plot point and a source for much of the musical’s soul. Sandie Lee – as Motormouth Maybelle – got two opportunities to bring down the house with numbers that reference the story’s underlying segregation theme. She gave “I Know Where I’ve Been” the heft “Hairspray” needed, particularly since so much of it is constructed for hit-and-run humor.

While the show is almost impossible to botch, this production did have opportunities to impress. Garner took advantage of hers (as the show’s villain) and tossed in a baton twirling exhibition that was so good she could win the Iowa State Fair Talent Show.

Metcalf, of course, was essential to making this work. She kicked it in gear and never let up. In play with the others, she was the catalyst for just about everything. That was a tall order, but she delivered and got “Hairspray’s” goodness to linger.