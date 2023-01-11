REVIEW: What a doll: 'M3gan' scares up plenty of fun

If you always thought those American Girl dolls were up to something, you’ll love “M3gan.”

Part “Chucky,” part “Terminator,” the wickedly smart movie follows a state-of-the-art robot who’s expected to rock the toy market, particularly since she has the ability to befriend kids who have been through crises.

Gemma, her developer, takes her home to see if she might help her niece Cady, whose parents were killed in a car accident.

Quickly, Cady (Violet McGraw) opens up to M3gan and shares her concerns – including ones about Gemma (Allison Williams). When Gemma tries to limit their, um, share time, Cady becomes difficult.

M3gan does, too. Because she can process lots of information, the doll (who looks a bit like one of the Olsen twins and moves like Bruce Lee) begins to erect her own barriers. She doesn’t shut down when Gemma asks or excuse herself when matters become difficult. Even worse, she isn’t afraid to silence neighbors and their dogs.

Creepy? Oh, yeah. While Chucky had a mean streak, too, he wasn’t child-sized. That means he could possibly be silenced. But M3gan is kid-sized and capable of killer moves. When she’s about to be introduced to the world, all hell breaks loose and “M3gan” becomes a film you can’t resist.

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, the soon-to-be-cult fave works because Williams is so unflappable and M3gan is like every kid you can’t stand. Always trying to one-up the humans in her midst, she wins plenty of arguments and exercise a hold over Cady that’s hard to break.

Johnstone includes plenty of familiar situations and gives us a boss (Ronny Chieng) who deserves everything M3gan tosses his way.

Brian Jordan Alvarez gets great moments as one of Gemma’s co-workers and a particular target of M3gan’s. He gets one of those “Jurassic Park” moments; she gets a chance to show off her dancing skills.

Because Johnstone used a real girl as M3gan’s double, there’s an unsettling quality that doesn’t end when she’s put on a shelf. Her dancing went viral on social media; her comebacks should fuel plenty of memes.

Horrific though it may be (M3gan makes like Regan in “The Exorcist” at one point), this is very much a film that can be admired for its ability to cruise so closely to reality. If a M3gan doll isn’t already on the drawing board, it certainly will be.

Parents who wonder if their children spend too much time with electronics will want to pull the plug and embrace board games.

“M3gan” is just what we needed after a battery-draining holiday.