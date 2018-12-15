LOS ANGELES – “Marvel’s Runaways” gave Rhenzy Feliz a crash course in the television business.
Cast as one of the teens trying to right the wrongs of their parents, he learned plenty on the job during the show’s first season.
Sleep, he says, was a big lesson. “You’ve got to get your eight hours a night,” he says. “I can only function if I have eight.”
Working four to six months straight, “I also knew you had to pace yourself. Having done guest shots before, I just went in, did my work for one week and got out,” Feliz says. “This was an adjustment. I had to keep in mind what’s going on the entire season, not just that moment.”
He also had to make sure he was aware of the plot and all things “Runaways.” “I read the first volume – right up to my fateful demise – and decided that was a good place to stop,” he says. Because the Hulu series takes liberties, the end may not be near for Alex, the nerdy tech genius he plays.
Pointing to Alex’s sleeping area on the set, Feliz says, “it’s pretty clear he’s a smart guy.” The “bedroom” is filled with old computers and computer parts. It looks like a fortress, but it flashes and whirs repeatedly.
For Feliz, it’s the perfect place to get into character and get a sense of what Alex is really like.
“When I read the comic – right after the first audition – I started growing my hair out,” he says. “I felt so good about it, I just thought it was going to happen. He’s a skinny kid, a minority, and I felt I could nail that for sure.”
The set, built for the second season of “Runaways” looks like the interior of a decaying mansion. It’s all one unit, so actors and technicians actually have to go to a second floor to film scenes that take place there.
When Feliz and his fellow cast members first looked at the hostel set, they couldn’t believe it. “It’s all one enormous set. We were surprised what they were able to do and how close they were to match the comic.”
Although Alex was established as the group’s leader in the first season, “things start to change in the group dynamics,” Feliz says. “The leader isn’t so much that. Opinions change and maybe he doesn’t want that responsibility.”
At the end of season one, Alex made a lot of decisions for the others. Now, “there’s an internal struggle,” Feliz says. “You get to see that dynamic.”
Because he hit that part in the comic book where Alex dies, Feliz went to the producers and said, “What’s going on? Am I going to have a job two years from now?”
“Nobody would tell me. That’s how it works here. But I’m enjoying my ride as long as I can,” the 21-year-old says. ‘Maybe it’ll be at the end of Season 7.”
“Marvel’s Runaways” begins its second season Dec. 21 on Hulu.