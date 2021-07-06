Romania's monument 'ambulance' races to save country's past

Erika Nagy, a 24-year-old architecture student in her final year in the U.K., has volunteered in Micasasa for more than two weeks.

“I first heard about Ambulance for Monuments from my very close friend,” Nagy said. “Old buildings and old architecture is a part of us — and I think we should keep them around.”

Among group's prominent supporters is Prince Charles, who has longstanding ties to Romania where his Prince of Wales Foundation owns old properties and promotes heritage and nature preservation.

“The Prince of Wales believed in this project from the beginning,” Vaida said. “He visited two years ago and he spoke with everyone — trying to find out their life stories and why they are coming to save their own heritage.”

As the evening draws in on a Saturday, the volunteers are busy measuring, sawing and hammering away at the castle’s roof timbers. The overhaul is a labor-intensive task, but it will help keep the storied, centuries-old castle from becoming irreparable.

“The future is in our hands, and we can change things,” Pacurar said. “We can make this building look good again — like a treasure for our community.”