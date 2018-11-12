A roundup of the latest concerts announced coming to Sioux City.
ACM-winning duo Brothers Osborne to do Orpheum Theatre concert: American Country Music Award Vocal Duo of the Year winners Brothers Osborne will be performing a concert at the Orpheum Theatre on March 7.
Grammy-winning Dwight Yoakam to perform at the Orpheum: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 18.
Country a cappella group Home Free to play an Orpheum show: The a cappella country music group Hoe Free will be bringing its Timeless World Tour show to the Orpheum Theatre on Mar. 30.
The Righteous Brothers to perform at Sioux City's Orpheum Theatre: Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers will be performing at the Orpheum Theatre March 31.
Singer Jill Miller 'White Christmas' concert comes to the Orpheum on Nov. 30: Singer Jill Miller will join the Sunrise Retirement Community for its annual "White Christmas" holiday concert on Nov. 30.