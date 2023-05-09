SANTA FE, N.M. — A New Mexico judge approved a $1.15 million settlement between a medic who worked on the “Rust” film set and one of several defendants she accused of negligence in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal.
Court records show the partial settlement between Cherlyn Schaefer and prop master Sarah Zachry was approved during a hearing Monday. Schaefer told the judge there's not a day that goes by when she doesn't think about what happened, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
In her civil complaint, Schaefer said she fought desperately in a failed attempt to save the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She said the shock, trauma and emotional distress that followed made it impossible for her to continue working in her field.
Prosecutors dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against the actor and producer last month, citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate.
People are also reading…
State District Judge Kathleen McGarry Ellenwood had entered a default judgment against Zachry in November after the film worker failed to file responses within court deadlines.
Zachry’s current attorney, Nathan Winger, told the court Monday that her previous attorney, William Waggoner, let deadlines pass without her permission, and she intends to seek damages from him to fund her settlement with Schaefer. Waggoner disputes the claim.
Justin Rodriguez, one of several attorneys representing Schaefer, said the settlement “is a small portion of what we expect to receive in the future.” The remaining defendants include Rust Movie Productions, weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls, but not Baldwin.
Schaefer’s complaint claims Zachry and Gutierrez-Reed failed to ensure there were no live rounds in Baldwin’s weapon. An involuntary manslaughter charge is pending against Gutierrez-Reed, but her attorneys said they fully expect her to be exonerated.
Curious moose strolls into movie theater lobby in Alaska, and more of today's top videos
An ordinary day at the Kenai Cinema in Alaska was disrupted by a popcorn-eating moose, Ukrainian forces continue to hold out in a devastated Bakhmut, and more of today's top videos.
An ordinary day at the Kenai Cinema in Kenai, Alaska was disrupted by a curious and hungry moose that casually strolled into the lobby and hel…
The basement in Bakhmut -- the epicentre of Ukraine's determined fight against Russia's invasion -- shakes from shelling above ground and a bl…
A mob in the Haitian capital beat and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires Monday after pulling the men from p…
This fairy penguin is the first of its kind to have an MRI. Chaka lives at Sea Life and its handlers noticed that the little penguin had a wob…
Sudan's conflict between the army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has prompted foreign countries to race to ext…
The Tower of London's Yeomen Warders, nicknamed ‘Beefeaters’, open the Tower to the public on their first day in a new uniform to mark the cha…
Colombia is one of the six countries in Latin America that are home to nearly 95% of all reported Malaria cases in the region.
Kenyan President William Ruto said the religious cult mass deaths were ‘akin to terrorism’.