S.C. county could cut money from group over naked statues

County Council member Stan Tzouvelekas called for the artwork to be taken down.

“I don’t think it’s family friendly. It’s demonic,” he told the Greenville News. “I don’t want my kids to see it.”

The city’s Arts in Public Places Commission recommended the exhibit to the city. Corporate sponsors are paying for much of the cost.

“This actually adds to the beauty and the prosperity of our community.” Hispanic Alliance Executive Director Adela Mendoza told WYFF-TV. “The money that we would receive through the accommodation tax dollars will allow us to bring tourism to Greenville. Those monies are to be used to promote the exhibit outside of Greenville.”

The traveling exhibit has been displayed in cities in the United States and Mexico since 2013 and is supposed to remain on display in Greenville until October. Created by Mexican artist Jorge Marin, the sculptures were offered to Greenville by the Mexican government.