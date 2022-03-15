Sandra Bullock is quitting acting, a ruthless hate crime attack, 'Ms. Marvel', NFL trades, and more trending news

Trending topics for today, March 15 ahead:
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock has a new movie coming out, but she's planning on stepping back from acting.
While promoting her film "Lost City," which costars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, Bullock told "Entertainment Tonight" she's not sure how long of a break she'll be taking.
But she said she does know that she wants to be "in the place that makes me happiest."
Sandra Bullock has a new movie coming out, but she's planning on stepping back from acting.
Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Draymond Green had been on the court all of 11 seconds when he dished off to Stephen Curry for a 3-pointer.
With Green back beside him and leading the defense again following a 29-game absence, Curry dazzled all night on the way to 47 points on his 34th birthday, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-112 on Monday.
“I think for me it was great, I get a rhythm through passing,” Green said. “I've always found my rhythm through passing.”
'Ms. Marvel'
Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, a beloved recent addition to the superhero comic canon, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this summer. And based on the trailer for her new self-titled Disney+ series, she's every bit as endearing and relatable as her comic iteration.
The new trailer for "Ms. Marvel," dotted with speech balloons straight out of a comic book, introduces viewers to Kamala, a Muslim, Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who doodles and daydreams about one day joining the superheroes she idolizes. Kamala, who was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the following year, was Marvel's first Muslim-American superhero.
NFL trades, shifts, and free agents
The NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations.
Hate crime against Asian woman in Yonkers, NY
Bob Saget
Sarah Bloom Raskin
Scott Hall
China lockdown
Pfizer's 4th dose
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 15
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise Tuesday in talks with Russia, while Moscow's forces stepped up their bombardment of Kyiv, and an estimated 20,000 civilians fled the desperately encircled port city of Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday said its stance on the Ukraine conflict is “completely objective, impartial and constructive,” and repeated accusations the U.S. is spreading misinformation over reports Beijing has responded positively to a Russian request for military supplies.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by spotlighting new steps aimed at closing the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. And he urged private companies to do likewise.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Monday that he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, endangering her prospects of winning Senate confirmation.
NEW YORK (AP) — Few Americans believe there has been significant progress over the last 50 years in achieving equal treatment for Black people in dealings with police and the criminal justice system.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police said early Tuesday they arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The First Four is back in Dayton for the first time in three seasons, and the selection committee made sure there will be …