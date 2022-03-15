 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting

  • Updated
  • 0
Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock, seen here in 2021, is taking a break from acting.

 Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock has a new movie coming out, but she's planning on stepping back from acting.

While promoting her film "Lost City," which costars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, Bullock told "Entertainment Tonight" she's not sure how long of a break she'll be taking.

But she said she does know that she wants to be "in the place that makes me happiest."

"I take my job very seriously when I'm at work," she said. "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

"That's where I'm gonna be for a while," she added.

Bullock is mother to Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

And what does she have planned with her kids? Bullock said she plans on "Servicing their every need" including "Their social calendar."

"Lost City" hits theaters on March 25.

People are also reading…

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dylan O'Brien tests positive for Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News