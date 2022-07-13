Seventh annual Siouxland African Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 6

SIOUX CITY — On Aug. 6, residents will have a chance to freely celebrate the cultures of Africa that are a part of Siouxland.

According to a press release, the seventh annual Siouxland African Festival will run from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Riverside Park on Aug. 6 and will include: "a parade of African nations, exhibition of African artifacts, serving of various African cuisines, drumming and dancing, a fashion parade, and more."

Per the release, three specific countries are being highlighted this year: North Sudan, South Sudan and Benin.

"This event embraces and celebrates all Africans regardless of their religious, geographical and ethnic background," Vice president of the Siouxland African Association Dr. Annie Kinwa-Muzinga said. “We also seek to educate and build a bridge for partnership and service with our non-African community members."

The release concludes by noting: The event is open to the public and free will donations are accepted.