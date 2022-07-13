 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seventh annual Siouxland African Festival set for Saturday, Aug. 6

AfricanNight_1.jpg

Aveo Fiaizor, Noelie Agbeko, Afi Evilo and Woesse Ahoefa (left to right) poses for a photo during the African Night festival on Saturday at Riverside Park in Sioux City. The Siouxland African Association hosted the sixth annual event and this year it featured the African Countries Ethiopia and Togo. Attendees ate a variety of foods from the two countries and participated in activities including a parade of African nations, exhibition of African artifacts drumming and dancing, a fashion parade and more.

 Caitlin Yamada, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — On Aug. 6, residents will have a chance to freely celebrate the cultures of Africa that are a part of Siouxland.

According to a press release, the seventh annual Siouxland African Festival will run from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Riverside Park on Aug. 6 and will include: "a parade of African nations, exhibition of African artifacts, serving of various African cuisines, drumming and dancing, a fashion parade, and more."

Per the release, three specific countries are being highlighted this year: North Sudan, South Sudan and Benin. 

"This event embraces and celebrates all Africans regardless of their religious, geographical and ethnic background," Vice president of the Siouxland African Association Dr. Annie Kinwa-Muzinga said. “We also seek to educate and build a bridge for partnership and service with our non-African community members."

The release concludes by noting: The event is open to the public and free will donations are accepted.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

