Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57

"The Humpty Dance" invited an audience of awkward youth into hip-hop with its embrace of misfits and outcasts. "Stop whatcha doin' / 'Cause I'm about to ruin / The image and the style that ya used to," Shock G rapped with lighthearted bravado. "I'm crazy / Allow me to amaze thee / They say I'm ugly but it just don't faze me."

"'The Humpty Dance' spoke to all the people that were like him — the fat people, the unattractive people. If you moved like him, you could be whatever you want," said Malonga.

The group's platinum-selling debut album "Sex Packets" was titled after an imagined "sex in a pill" product product that Dright said was a response to the AIDS crisis. It was followed by the gold-selling "This is an EP Release" and "Sons of the P."

Jacobs, whose partner-in-rhyme was the smooth-voiced Money-B, was most comfortable performing in disguise and often struggled privately with the spotlight. "He got to be the star of a production that we had assembled and it ate him up. He didn't want to be that guy," Dright said.