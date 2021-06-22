Should reporters challenge or ignore election disbelievers?

“If you're a conservative, the truth is, you don't care too much about liberal voters,” Conant said. “They're never going to support you, and there's not much benefit to subjecting yourself to a tough interview.”

Frank Sesno, a former CNN Washington bureau chief, lands on the side of interviewing deniers. Yet he wonders whether that would be worthwhile if questions are ignored, talking points spouted or empty fights instigated.

“It's not a question of banning them,” said Sesno, professor at George Washington University. “You just don't want them on the air because they're not going to be a good guest.”

Some recent interviews prove his point.

ABC News' Terry Moran grew exasperated last month in repeatedly and fruitlessly asking GOP spokesman Paris Dennard whether he accepted the results of the 2020 election as legitimate. “It's a yes or no question,” Moran said.

Biden was president, Dennard said. He wouldn't go further. Moran kept trying, asking whether he was scared to answer or didn't believe democracy worked last November.

“You can be an American citizen who can accept the fact that Joe Biden is president as well as being concerned about election integrity,” Dennard said.