Singer Luke Combs pays for funerals of 3 who died after show

Luke Combs is paying for the funerals of three people who were found dead near a music festival that he performed at.
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Country singer Luke Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan music festival before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground, relatives said.
"For him to reach out and do that, I don't even have the words. I wish I could just give him a hug," said Meeka Sova, the mother of Kole Sova.
Sova, 19, William "Richie" Mays Jr., 20, and Dawson Brown, 20, were found dead in a travel trailer on July 17. Police said the friends were exposed to emissions from a portable generator that was too close to their camper. Two more young men remain in a hospital.
Mays' mother, Amy Satterthwaite, recalled how she held her son's hand the previous night during Combs' appearance at the Faster Horses Festival, a weekend show at Michigan International Speedway.
"That was the last time we were with our boys," Satterthwaite said.
Combs had no comment about the donation, spokeswoman Asha Goodman told
MLive.com.
