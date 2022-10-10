Singer Rex Orange County hit with multiple counts of sexual assault; Plus, Indigenous Peoples' Day and more trending news

Here's what's trending for today, Oct. 10:
Rex Orange County
English pop singer Rex Orange County, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on six separate occasions in London, The Sun reports.
The 24-year-old artist appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday to deny the allegations. After pleading not guilty to all six charges, O'Connor was released on unconditional bail. A provisional trial date has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.
O'Connor allegedly assaulted the woman twice in the West End on June 1 and four additional times the next day, once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill.
Indigenous Peoples' Day
For centuries, the US celebrated Christopher Columbus as the intrepid explorer who discovered the Americas -- a symbol of the American ideals of entrepreneurship and innovation.
The story of the Italian navigator taught to generations of schoolchildren is shrouded in mythology. But for the Indigenous peoples who inhabited the Americas long before Columbus ever arrived, Columbus and his namesake holiday represent something much more sinister: the violent colonization of their lands and the brutal treatment of their people.
The movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day has been decades in the making. As a result of advocacy by Native American activists, many states and localities now observe the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of -- or in addition to -- Columbus Day. That shift has since reached the federal level -- last year, President Joe Biden became the first president to formally acknowledge Indigenous Peoples' Day.
World Mental Health Day
Feeling overwhelmed? You're not alone. According to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association, 87% of Americans feel like there is a constant stream of crises coming from our digital news feeds.
Digital Wellness author and speaker Mark Ostach, who works with Fortune 500 companies, said World Mental Health Day should serve as a wakeup call for lifestyle changes to improve our mental health.
"The hybrid workplace, pandemic, and struggling economy have compounded our sense of overwhelm and the digital demands of our day make things even more complicated," Ostach said.
Art Laboe
Saints
This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 10
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.
Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities, smashing civilian targets, including Kyiv where at least 8 people were killed.
Survivors of Hurricane Ian face a long emotional road to recover from one of the most damaging storms to hit the U.S. mainland. For those who lost everything to disaster, the anguish can be crushing to return home to find so much gone. Grief can run the gamut from frequent tears to utter despair. The Lee County medical examiner says two men in their 70s even took their own lives a day apart after viewing their losses. Experts say suicides climb after disasters and more funding for mental health should be provided as climate change makes storms and fires more frequent and devastating.
When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that's an election-year challenge to his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It’s a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of rising energy prices in the closing weeks of the campaign season. Growth has fallen for two straight quarters, raising the specter of recession. Job gains have rolled on, but that's causing worries the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressive interest rate increases to temper rising consumer costs. And pump prices are a big concern now that OPEC and its partners have announced severe production cuts.
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is asserting that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because, in his words, “they think the people that do the crime are owed that." The first-term Alabama Republican spoke at a Saturday evening rally in Nevada featuring former President Donald Trump, a political ally. Tuberville's comments are part of a broader critique in the final weeks before the Nov. 8 election about how Democrats have responded to rising crime rates. But Tuberville’s remarks about reparations played into racist stereotypes about Black people committing crimes. The senator is falsely suggesting that Democrats promote crime and that only Blacks are the perpetrators.
Colorado authorities say one person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man drove a pickup truck through a crowd following an altercation outside a bar. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old driver faces charges including first degree murder and multiple counts of assault following the attack at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the city of Golden west of Denver. A passenger who owned the pickup also is facing charges. Bouncers at the Rock Rest Lodge broke up a fight between the suspects and some of the victims just prior to the attack. Four people went to the hospital and three sustained minor injuries.
Federal prosecutors have recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence Alan Byerly on Oct. 21 for his attack on AP photographer John Minchillo and police during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. In a court filing Sunday, prosecutors requested a sentence of at least 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly’s attorney has until Friday to submit a sentencing recommendation.
Kanye West is once again embroiled in controversy. The rapper who is legally known as Ye made antisemitic posts on Twitter and Instagram and the social networks locked his accounts. Spokespersons for Twitter and for Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said on Twitter he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” The social media lockouts cap a whirlwind week for Ye, even by his standards. Among other things, he was harshly criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Representatives for Ye did not return requests for comment.
NFL Week 5 recap: Barkley's late TD helps Giants edge Packers; Tucker's leg lifts Ravens over Bengals
LONDON (AP) — Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants’ 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay’s international debut.
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets. Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series two games to one. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single. San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday.
Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four drivers set to be eliminated as NASCAR’s playoff field was trimmed to eight. He took the lead in overtime and drove away as all the drama was further in the field for the final transfer spot into the round of eight. Chase Briscoe bulldozed his way to a ninth-place finish to knock Larson out of the playoffs by two points. Also eliminated were Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Larson's teammate, Alex Bowman.
Georgia has taken back the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll from Alabama. The Crimson Tide slid to No. 3. The Bulldogs received 32 first-place votes and 1,535 points in the Top 25 to easily reclaim No. 1 on Sunday after being just two points behind Alabama for the No. 2 spot last week. Georgia thumped Auburn 42-10 on Saturday. The Tide escaped an upset bid at home by Texas A&M with Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young sidelined by injury. Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 2, receiving 20 first-place votes.