Sioux City bridge club to host sectional tournament

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Duplicate Bridge Club is back in action.
On Friday, June 10, the group is hosting its first sectional tournament in over two years at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. Per a press release, the event is slated to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and will run all day on Saturday.
The release goes on to spell out that the tournament is open to anyone and everyone provided they wear face masks and provide proof of vaccination. There will also be free refreshments.
