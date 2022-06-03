 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City bridge club to host sectional tournament

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Duplicate Bridge Club is back in action.

On Friday, June 10, the group is hosting its first sectional tournament in over two years at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. Per a press release, the event is slated to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday and will run all day on Saturday.

The release goes on to spell out that the tournament is open to anyone and everyone provided they wear face masks and provide proof of vaccination. There will also be free refreshments.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

