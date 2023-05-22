SIOUX CITY — Sioux City is bracing for at least 40,000 visitors when the 50th RAGBRAI kickoffs off July 22.

For the first time in eight years, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa will begin in Sioux City. RAGBRAI is described as a "rolling festival of bicycles, music, food, camaraderie, and community."

Some 15,000 riders have registered for the event, which ends in Davenport July 29. Last year's ride took off from Sergeant Bluff.

"As the result of it being the 50th anniversary, they're expecting more people on this year's ride. This has got to be up there with any event Sioux City has ever done," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said.

Cyclists will stay overnight in Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo and Coralville before ending in Davenport on July 29.

Cyclists will peddle 77 miles and endue 3,504 feet of climb on Day 1 of the ride, passing through Kingsley, Washta and Quimby, as they journey from Sioux City to Storm Lake.

This year's ride marks the eighth time Sioux City will serve as the starting point for RAGBRAI. So far more than 17,000 RAGBRAI riders have registered, and thousands of support team members will stay overnight in Siouxland before beginning the weeklong ride across Iowa on July 23.

Thousands of riders will stay with full-service charter organizations that will operate from Chris Larsen Park and Riverside Park. Smaller teams and individual riders will rely on local hosts. The region's hotels are filling up quickly.

The Tyson Events Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot will host the entertainment and bike expo area.

"RAGBRAI can showcase Sioux City like no other event and create a powerful economic impact," Salvatore said. "Cyclists and their support team from across the country and around the globe will flood Sioux City to eat in our restaurants, stay in out hotels, shop, buy gas and more."

Sioux City RAGBRAI's logo and the slogan is "You Never Forget Your First Ride." The logo will be featured on T-shirts, signs, posters, emails and in the media.

sioux city RAGBRAI logo Sioux City RAGBRAI logo and symbol, created by graphic designer Jeff Gordon, is a throwback to the community's 50-year history with the Regist…

unveiling of ragbrai logo Members of Siouxland Cyclists helped to unveil the official logo and slogan in March at the Sioux City Art Center, for Sioux City's kickoff fo…

Graphic designer Jeff Gordon created the logo imagery, which includes a bicycle, the state of Iowa, waterways, the local skyline and the cities Sioux City and Davenport represented by violet hearts.

The font was inspired by both "That '70s Show" and T-shirts made at Mark-It, a since-closed custom printing shop located at the Southern Hills Mall during RAGBRAI's first decade.

RAGBRAI was the brainchild of John Karras and Donald Kaul, two Des Moines Register reporters who in the summer of 1973 were joined by 114 riders for a bicycle trek across the state. In the decades since, RAGBRAI has become one of Iowa's premier summertime events.

Activities in Sioux City will include a concert, vendors, food options and other entertainment on July 22. Residents are encouraged to join the fun downtown and on the riverfront.

2015 RAGBRAI Sioux City to Storm lake RAGBRAI riders travel along County Road C66 as they approach Washta, Iowa while traveling from Sioux City to Storm Lake, Iowa, in 2015.

2015 RAGBRAI Start From left, RAGBRAI cyclists Mike Nehring of Denver and Rick Wagaman of Des Moines warm up before starting the ride in Sioux City, Iowa in 2015.