Abe Stage Times

Abe Stage Bands & Times:
Friday:
5:00 - 5:40: Dane Louis (Sioux City, IA) Country
6:00 – 6:50: Elektric Animals (Denver, CO) Alternative Rock
7:20 - 8:20: Heatbox (Minneapolis, MN) Funk/Beatbox *Support
9:00 – 10:00: Face to Face (Victorville, CA) SoCal Punk Rock *Headliner
10:15 – 11:00: Richie Daggers (Des Moines, IA) EDM
Saturday:
2:00 – 2:40: Sioux City Conservatory of Music
3:00 – 3:40: Mr. Bomb (Omaha, NE) Hip Hop
4:15 – 5:00: Glue (Sioux City, IA) Alternative
5:15 – 6:00: Psychedelic Sidekick (Sioux City, IA) Hip Hop
6:15 – 7:15: DAD (Sioux City, IA) Hip Hop
7:45 – 8:30: Yung Gravy (Rochester, MN) Hip Hop *Support
9:00 – 10:00: Waka Flocka Flame (New York, NY) Hip Hop *Headliner
10:15- 11:00: Kill OG (Des Moines, IA) EDM
