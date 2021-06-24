What kind of items can you find in Arts Alley? Here's a list.
Azapaza – Sioux City, IA
Azapaza is a small grassroots operation, born in Montreal, Canada, in 1999, and now based out of Sioux City. We are a family of musicians and artists highly involved in our local community. Much of our “gear” is imported from India. Our merchandise has finally found a home among the eclectic group of treasures at Mama Moon Raye’s (1302 Pierce St., Sioux City)! Go check it out!
Becky’s Jewelry Boutique, Mankato, MN
Becky’s Jewelry Boutique offers a wide variety of beautiful jewelry, including hand-wrapped pendants with natural crystals & stones, rings, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories. Becky also makes suncatchers, Chakra dream catchers and more. Come see what’s new this year!
Bio Chi Institute/Mind & Body Connection – Sioux City, IA
BCI Institute students are back again this year to offer relaxing chair massages. Enjoy a chair massage in the shade or try Ashiatsu Bars on one of the tables. This is a great way to reduce stress & make the best of your day. Massages start at $5.00.
Christy’s Crystals – Mankato, MN
Come get your magic on with Christy’s Crystals. Crystals, stones, healing items and other shiny amazing things. Find what you need to raise your vibration and create positive vibes and energy.
Cosmic Dyes – Linwood, KS
We have been selling high quality hand-dyed clothing for children and adults for over 30 years. Come on by and see us!
Custom Wood Artistry - Peever, SD
Beautiful wood plaques, trays, cribbage boards and so much more custom made in the USA. Veteran owned. Visit us at www.customwoodartistry.com.
Dyed Designs by Mary Jane – Sioux City, IA
Hand-dyed wearable art, from hats to shoes and everything in between, I’ve got you covered.
Hello Madame – Sioux City, IA
I sell many items made by hand, such as jewelry, shoes, dolls, bracelets, adult and kids dresses, etc.
Jewelry Junkies - Sioux City, IA
Handmade jewelry from seashells, leather, glass, epoxy and turquoise -- there is something for everyone! Unique and different pieces included. There are necklaces, bracelets, anklets, and most are adjustable. You will not be disappointed.
Josina Supplies LLC - West Des Moines, IA
We have unique items made from wood, soapstone and Banana fiber. These one-of-a-kind African souvenirs will make great gifts for you or your loved ones.
Live Laugh and Shop – Sioux Center, IA
Live Laugh and Shop will be selling some unique and one-of-a-kind merchandise at the festival.
On the Rocks - Independence, LA
SSC native crystal jewelry designer specializing in healing stone crystal jewelry. Hand-crafted wire and electroformed wearable art, with one-of-a-kind healing crystals. Made with love and Reiki infused to enhance your energy with the universal life force energy. Much love and peace!
Peace Maker Jewelry & Hillbilly Rock Shop – Sioux City
Peace Maker & Hillbilly Rock Shop/Saturday in the Park Arts Alley. What a privilege to be a valued vendor. We are the only Rock Shop of this area. Rare Crystals, geodes, gems, fossils, tumbled, polished, slabbed and a lot of handmade jewelry. Plus “$1 Grab Bags”!
Quichua Crafts – Norridge, IL
Please stop by Quichua Crafts. We have a variety of clothing and jewelry products!