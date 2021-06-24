Astro Advice

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Look for a unique way to get things completed within budget and on time. A change may be frustrating at first, but you will overcome any minor setback you face if you are diligent.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Look at all sides of a situation and follow your heart. Don't let anyone talk you into something indulgent. Channel your energy into something tangible, and you will find the right path.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- A pragmatic approach to an emotional situation will help you find a solution. A unique offer will intrigue you. Nurture an important relationship with a colleague. Romance is on the rise.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Learn as you go; you will accomplish all that you set out to do. Discipline and an ambitious approach to life, learning and personal growth will take you down an exciting, engaging path.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Remain calm and in control, regardless of what others do or say. Stick to the truth, consider what you enjoy doing most and concentrate on exploring the possibilities available to you.