If your discography of hits include songs like "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" and "I Drink Alone," it might be wise to check your blood alcohol level before each show.
However, if you're legendary singer-songwriter George Thorogood, the dark side of life has been pretty damn good for the past 40 years.
Or should we say it's been pretty damn bad ... as in his best known song, "Bad to the Bone."
Thorogood and his band, The Destroyers, will be hitting the Grandview Park Band Shell at 6:45 p.m. July 6 as part of the 29th Saturday in the Park.
Even though Thorogood has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide over the years, how much do you really know this Wilmington, Delaware native?
Here are pivotal pieces of knowledge you'll need in knowing George.
Thorogood was born on Feb. 24, 1950
This means he shares a birthday with Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, who was born in 1955, as well Debra Jo Rupp, the actress who played Eric Foreman's mom on "That 70's Show," who was born in 1951.
Thorogood has had many musical inspirations
Those included such seminal artists as Robert Johnson, Elmore James and John P. Hammond.
Yet Thorogood initially supplemented his income as a roadie
Thorogood mostly worked for Chicago-based bluesman Theodore Roosevelt "Hound Dog" Taylor.
He achieved mainstream exposure as a supporting act for the Rolling Stones in 1981.
Plus frequent appearances during the early days of MTV didn't hurt either.
Thorogood was among the many greats who appeared at the Live Aid concert, in Philadelphia, on July 13, 1985. Yet "Bad to the Bone" will be what he's best known for.
Don't believe us. It's featured in such movies as "The Color of Money," "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," and "Beverly Hills Chihuahua."