Formed in 2013 in the San Francisco area, Con Brio is a highly energetic band that plays a mix of psych-rock, R&B, funk and soul.
Con Brio played the Abe Stage two years ago at Saturday in the Park. This year Con Brio will be playing the main stage.
The band's drummer Andrew Laubacher talked with the Blues City Journal about the upcoming show:
Q: How did the seven band members come together to form Con Brio?
A: "We all just played music in the city (San Francisco) with different bands. Some of us were session musicians, some of us had our own bands...that kind of stuff. We came together through the Bay area music scene. It was a pretty normal way for us to form a band."
Q: Who are some of the band's biggest influences?
A: "The ones that come to mind immediately when it comes to modern-sounding music include Anderson .Paak...he's got a band sound, but he's also got a modern pop feel to some of his music. We also really like the spirit of Sly and the Family Stone and what they represented, not only as a band, but musically what they represented. Another one, at least for me, is Tame Impala."
Q: Where in your worldly travels have you experience the most receptive crowds?
A: "Obviously the Bay area because it is our home. When we go to Colorado, we do pretty well. Outside of the country, the Netherlands and Japan are pretty neck and neck as far as when we showed up and started playing people immediately responded and made us feel like we were part of the scene there. It's one of those surreal moments."
Q: Describe the band's pre-concert ritual.
A: "The one thing we all do as a band is we come together and we huddle up, do a little chant and go out on stage."
Q: How has the band's sound and vibe progressed since the band formed?
A: "I think in the beginning we were a little bit more of a funk band. As we've all gotten more comfortable with each other personally, I think everyone has been more open to bringing their influences to the music. I feel like we've gained a little more depth as far as the writing goes. We now explore songs that have more of a rock feel or a jazzy feel. I think the live show is what changed the most. In the beginning we were all energy from start to finish. I think we've really figured out how to work a show. We need to bring it up and then give people a second to catch their breath, then we bring it back up, and so on."
Q: What can the audience expect out of your show at Saturday in the Park?
A: "It's going to be a fun show. We like to really engage the audience and want people to be involved. There is a lot of call and response; things like that. It's a general fun time. We have a lot of fun on stage and we hope it translates to the audience. We want people to loosen up from the week and have a good time with us. We're really excited to come back. We had a great time last time."
Q: What is the ultimate goal of the band?
A: "I think once they get that intergalactic space travel down we'd like to tour the galaxy."