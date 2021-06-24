Eight fun facts every AJR fanatic needs to know

No, they're not called ATM, ATV or even the AMA.
AJR -- the pop music group made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met -- is an acronym that never sounds right when you say it or when you type it.
However, the band has been topping the charts for the past few years.
With four best-selling albums under their belts, AJR is known for such hit singles as "I'm Ready" and "Burning Down the House." The recently released single "Bang!" is AJR's highest charting song, peaking at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 in January.
More significantly, the New York-based brother band will be the headlining act on July 2 for the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park (SITP).
So, as a way to sound smarter than you are, here are facts that every AJR fanatic -- or AJR fanatic wannabe -- should known about the group.
Which one is which?
Adam is the eldest Met. He sings and plays bass guitar and percussion. Jack sings lead, and plays guitar, melodica, drums, keyboards and, when necessary, cowbell. Ryan sings and plays keyboards as well as the ukulele.
The brothers are brainiacs
With a degree in philosophy and business, Adam Met is a Ph.D candidate at the University of Birmingham in England. Ryan and Jack went to Columbia University. All three attended the Professional Children's School in Manhattan and their parents are both architects.
Hey, didn't I see you guys in Central Park?
The brothers began busking around Central Park and Washington Square Park in 2006.
Living room-slash-recording studio
Originally, AJR wrote, produced and mixed their own material in the living room of their Chelsea apartment in Manhattan.
Bros who play together, stay together
Ryan and Jack Met still live together. They share a Bouvier dog named Shay.
AJR are savvy with social media
How do you get noticed by movers and shakers? Share a tweet with them. Ryan Met tweeted a link to AJR's "I'm Ready" to 80 different celebrities. Australian singer Sia took notice and told her manager, and he is now the co-manager of AJR.
Who are your inspirations?
AJR cite The Beach Boys, Simon & Garfunkel and Imagine Dragons as inspiring their sound.
AJR have unique collaborators
AJR collaborated with Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) on their single "Sober Up." That's cool. On their single "Ordinaryish People," they collaborated with Blue Man Group. Which is weird. We've never heard Blue Man Group talk, let alone sing!