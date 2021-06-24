Eight fun facts every AJR fanatic needs to know

No, they're not called ATM, ATV or even the AMA.

AJR -- the pop music group made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met -- is an acronym that never sounds right when you say it or when you type it.

However, the band has been topping the charts for the past few years.

With four best-selling albums under their belts, AJR is known for such hit singles as "I'm Ready" and "Burning Down the House." The recently released single "Bang!" is AJR's highest charting song, peaking at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 in January.

More significantly, the New York-based brother band will be the headlining act on July 2 for the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park (SITP).

So, as a way to sound smarter than you are, here are facts that every AJR fanatic -- or AJR fanatic wannabe -- should known about the group.

Which one is which?

Adam is the eldest Met. He sings and plays bass guitar and percussion. Jack sings lead, and plays guitar, melodica, drums, keyboards and, when necessary, cowbell. Ryan sings and plays keyboards as well as the ukulele.

The brothers are brainiacs