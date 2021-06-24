 Skip to main content
Every SITP performer from the last to the first
Every SITP performer from the last to the first

Do you remember the year Chuck Berry played Saturday in the Park (SITP)? We know we do!

Do you remember the year Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swap Band played SITP? Eh, neither do we.

To give you a chance to a SITP time warp, here is every performer to play the festival over the past 30 years, in reverse order.

2019 

Flo Rida

George Thorogood and The Destroyers

Liz Phair

Con Brio

Michigan Rattlers

Ben Grillet and the Black Hoods

Premium Draft

2018

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Boz Skaggs

Galactic

Dave Mason and Steve Cropper

Delta Rae

2017

Joss Stone

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

The Revivalists

JOHNNYSWIM

Eric Lindell

35th and Taylor

Port Nocturnal

2016 

Kacey Musgraves

Sir Mix-A-Lot

KONGOS

Big Head Todd & The Monsters

The Wailers

Kim Simmons and Savoy Brown

Jo-El Sonnier

The Stockyard Kings

2015

Aretha Franklin

Foster the People

Gogol Bordello

North Mississippi Allstars

Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole

Tribute to B.B. King

The Kelly Quinn Band

2014

Avett Brothers

Bonnie Raitt

Ziggy Marley

Wild Feathers Mat D and the Profane Saints

Titans of Industry

2013

Melissa Etheridge

Sublime with Rome

The Dirty Heads

ZZ Ward

Kris Lager Band

Tallgrass

The Harmony Project

2012

Wilco

Gary Clark Jr.

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Lissie

The Dirty Guv'nahs

Andre Williams and the Golstars

Cheers 

2011 

Ben Harper

Cee Lo Green

Grace Potter and the NocturnalsLos Lonely Boys

Bonerama

The Kickbacks

Lazer Rocket Arm

2010

Santana

Steve Winwood

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Fitz & the Tantrums

Amanda Shaw

Indigenous

Ron Emory

2009

Counting Crows

Midwest Dilemma

Rosie Ledte & the Zydeco Playboys

Occidental Brothers Dance Band Int'l

Lenka

Mike Doughty

Shemekia Copeland

2008

Phil Lesh & Friends

Snakebeard Jackson

The Nadas

Janiva Magness

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Umphrey's McGee

The BoDeans

2007

B.B. King

Mount Suzuki

Damon Dotson

Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles

ReBirth Brass Band

JJ Grey and MoFro

Dickey Betts & Great Southern

2006

The Neville Brothers

Mat D. and the Profane Saints

Honeytribe, featuring Devon Allman 

New Monsoon

Carbon Leaf

Cowboy Mouth

Chuck Berry

2005

The Black Crowes

Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin' 

Dion Payton and the 43rd Street Blues Band

Josh Kelley

Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Saffire -- The Uppity Blues Women

Violet

2004 

Buddy Guy

Kelley Hunt

Los Lobos

Son Seals

Yonder Mountain String Band

Zucchini Brothers

Quartus

2003

The Wallflowers

Dan Zanes

Garrett "Possum" Judice and the Couillons

John Mayall and the Bluestreakers

Marcus Yabba Griffiths

Michelle Branch

Smoking Jay's 

2002 

John Hiatt

Blues Traveler

Inda Eaton

Shekemia Copeland

Sonny Landreth

T. Wilson King and Painkillers

Terrance Simien

2001

Jonny Lang

Barbarito Torres

Citigrass

Double Trouble Junior Brown

Koko Taylor

The Rogues

2000 

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Curt St. Cyr

Ratdog

Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers

Susan Tedeschi

The Allman Brothers Band

Mike Langley Band

1999

Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers

Bernard Allison

Delbert McClinton

Li'l Ed and the Blues Imperials

Marcia Ball

Spooncat

The Breakaways

1998

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Alana Davis

Blue Moon

Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie

John Mooney and Bluesiana

The Robery Cray Band

Tuffy's Klezmarim

1997

Big Head Todd and the Monsters

After Alley

Beua Jocque and the Zydeco High Rollers

Earl King with the Butanes

Gov't Mule

Indigenous

Rita Marley and the Maccabee Band

1996

Tito Puente

Coco Montoya

Li'l Brian and the Zydeco Travelers

Sista Monica

Taj Mahal

The Funky Meters

1995

General Public

Nathan Cavaleri

Saffire -- The Uppity Blues Women

Third World

Chicago Rhythm and Blues Kings

Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers

Terrence Simien and the Mallet Boys

1994

Santana

Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

Little Scotty and the Big Tones

Bangkok Rooster

Duke Robillard

Luther Allison

Mount Olive Choir

1993 

Buddy Guy

Chris Duarte

Dr. John

Jain Jeffer

Jimmy Thackery

Li'l Scotty and the Big Tones

Little Brother

Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers

Shirley Lewus

St. Cyr Roulette Band 

1992

The Neville Brothers

Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin' 

Markiss and the Shades of Color

Melvin Taylor and the Slack Band

Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers

Walter Wolfman and the Roadmasters

1991 

Gatemouth Brown

Bad Manners

Blues Cartel

Buckwheat Zydeco

Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin'

Ian Moore and Moments Notice

Table Rockers

The Sharks

