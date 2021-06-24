Every SITP performer from the last to the first

Do you remember the year Chuck Berry played Saturday in the Park (SITP)? We know we do!
Do you remember the year Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swap Band played SITP? Eh, neither do we.
To give you a chance to a SITP time warp, here is every performer to play the festival over the past 30 years, in reverse order.
2019
Flo Rida
George Thorogood and The Destroyers
Liz Phair
Con Brio
Michigan Rattlers
Ben Grillet and the Black Hoods
Premium Draft
2018
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Boz Skaggs
Galactic
Dave Mason and Steve Cropper
Delta Rae
2017
Joss Stone
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
The Revivalists
JOHNNYSWIM
Eric Lindell
35th and Taylor
Port Nocturnal
2016
Kacey Musgraves
Sir Mix-A-Lot
KONGOS
Big Head Todd & The Monsters
The Wailers
Kim Simmons and Savoy Brown
Jo-El Sonnier
The Stockyard Kings
2015
Aretha Franklin
Foster the People
Gogol Bordello
North Mississippi Allstars
Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole
Tribute to B.B. King
The Kelly Quinn Band
2014
Avett Brothers
Bonnie Raitt
Ziggy Marley
Wild Feathers Mat D and the Profane Saints
Titans of Industry
2013
Melissa Etheridge
Sublime with Rome
The Dirty Heads
ZZ Ward
Kris Lager Band
Tallgrass
The Harmony Project
2012
Wilco
Gary Clark Jr.
The Chris Robinson Brotherhood
Lissie
The Dirty Guv'nahs
Andre Williams and the Golstars
Cheers
2011
Ben Harper
Cee Lo Green
Grace Potter and the NocturnalsLos Lonely Boys
Bonerama
The Kickbacks
Lazer Rocket Arm
2010
Santana
Steve Winwood
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Fitz & the Tantrums
Amanda Shaw
Indigenous
Ron Emory
2009
Counting Crows
Midwest Dilemma
Rosie Ledte & the Zydeco Playboys
Occidental Brothers Dance Band Int'l
Lenka
Mike Doughty
Shemekia Copeland
2008
Phil Lesh & Friends
Snakebeard Jackson
The Nadas
Janiva Magness
Big Sam's Funky Nation
Umphrey's McGee
The BoDeans
2007
B.B. King
Mount Suzuki
Damon Dotson
Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles
ReBirth Brass Band
JJ Grey and MoFro
Dickey Betts & Great Southern
2006
The Neville Brothers
Mat D. and the Profane Saints
Honeytribe, featuring Devon Allman
New Monsoon
Carbon Leaf
Cowboy Mouth
Chuck Berry
2005
The Black Crowes
Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin'
Dion Payton and the 43rd Street Blues Band
Josh Kelley
Robert Randolph and the Family Band
Saffire -- The Uppity Blues Women
Violet
2004
Buddy Guy
Kelley Hunt
Los Lobos
Son Seals
Yonder Mountain String Band
Zucchini Brothers
Quartus
2003
The Wallflowers
Dan Zanes
Garrett "Possum" Judice and the Couillons
John Mayall and the Bluestreakers
Marcus Yabba Griffiths
Michelle Branch
Smoking Jay's
2002
John Hiatt
Blues Traveler
Inda Eaton
Shekemia Copeland
Sonny Landreth
T. Wilson King and Painkillers
Terrance Simien
2001
Jonny Lang
Barbarito Torres
Citigrass
Double Trouble Junior Brown
Koko Taylor
The Rogues
2000
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Curt St. Cyr
Ratdog
Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers
Susan Tedeschi
The Allman Brothers Band
Mike Langley Band
1999
Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers
Bernard Allison
Delbert McClinton
Li'l Ed and the Blues Imperials
Marcia Ball
Spooncat
The Breakaways
1998
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Alana Davis
Blue Moon
Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie
John Mooney and Bluesiana
The Robery Cray Band
Tuffy's Klezmarim
1997
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
After Alley
Beua Jocque and the Zydeco High Rollers
Earl King with the Butanes
Gov't Mule
Indigenous
Rita Marley and the Maccabee Band
1996
Tito Puente
Coco Montoya
Li'l Brian and the Zydeco Travelers
Sista Monica
Taj Mahal
The Funky Meters
1995
General Public
Nathan Cavaleri
Saffire -- The Uppity Blues Women
Third World
Chicago Rhythm and Blues Kings
Jimmy Thackery and the Drivers
Terrence Simien and the Mallet Boys
1994
Santana
Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band
Little Scotty and the Big Tones
Bangkok Rooster
Duke Robillard
Luther Allison
Mount Olive Choir
1993
Buddy Guy
Chris Duarte
Dr. John
Jain Jeffer
Jimmy Thackery
Li'l Scotty and the Big Tones
Little Brother
Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers
Shirley Lewus
St. Cyr Roulette Band
1992
The Neville Brothers
Curt St. Cyr and Boogie Chillin'
Markiss and the Shades of Color
Melvin Taylor and the Slack Band
Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers
Walter Wolfman and the Roadmasters
1991
Gatemouth Brown