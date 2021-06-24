 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food Vendors
0 Comments

Food Vendors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Saturday in the Park 2017

People walk past the food vendors during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, July 1, 2017.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

1. Gobblestop Turkey Shop

• Giant turkey legs

• Fried green beans

• Smoked mac and cheese

• Pork chop on a stick

• Steak sandwich

2. Burrito Island

• Island Burrito

• Meat Burrito

• Nachos

• Mini donuts

3. Tornado Funnel Cakes

• Funnel cakes

• Cheese curds

• Ravioli

• Corn dogs

4. Wells Blue Bunny

• Ice cream sandwich

• Bomb Pop

• Champ cones

• Chilly Cow “healthy”

5. Godfather’s Pizza

• Pizza by the slice

• Whole pizzas

• Monkey bread

6. Gyro’s & More

• Chicken pitas

• Combo pitas

• Veggie pitas

• Gyro’s

• Salads

7. Smoking R BBQ

• Pulled pork sandwich

• Beef brisket sandwich

• Redneck Salad

• BBQ Nachos

• Homemade Country Sausage

• Homemade Sweet Tea

8. Marco’s

• Indian tacos

• Walking tacos

• Taco supreme

• Prime rib sandwich• Taco blizzards

• Corn dogs

9. Tornado Lemonade

• Fresh squeezed lemonade

• Hand dipped corn dogs

• Fresh battered cheese curds

• Fresh cut fries

10. Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones

• Snow Cones

• Hot dogs

• Chicken Tenderloin

• Fried Chicken

• Dirty Rice

11. Papa John’s

• Pizza slice (pepperoni, sausage, or cheese

• Garlic parmesan bread sticks

12. Brightside Café & Deli

• Breakfast sandwiches

• Tacos

• Burritos

13. The Parthenon

• Gyros

• Chicken gyros

• Spicy gyros

• Veggie pita

• Hot and spicy chicken gyros

• Fruit drinks

14. Fickle Chicks

• Shaved ice

• Wild island drinks

• Cotton candy

15. MJ’s 1919 Draft Root Beer

• 1919 draft root beer

• 1919 draft root beer floats

• Old fashioned buddy sodas and floats

• Carmel apple slices

16.J&J Kettle Corn

• Regular kettle corn (white sugar)

• Carmel kettle corn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "F9"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News