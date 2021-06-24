Food Vendors

1. Gobblestop Turkey Shop
• Giant turkey legs
• Fried green beans
• Smoked mac and cheese
• Pork chop on a stick
• Steak sandwich
2. Burrito Island
• Island Burrito
• Meat Burrito
• Nachos
• Mini donuts
3. Tornado Funnel Cakes
• Funnel cakes
• Cheese curds
• Ravioli
• Corn dogs
4. Wells Blue Bunny
• Ice cream sandwich
• Bomb Pop
• Champ cones
• Chilly Cow “healthy”
5. Godfather’s Pizza
• Pizza by the slice
• Whole pizzas
• Monkey bread
6. Gyro’s & More
• Chicken pitas
• Combo pitas
• Veggie pitas
• Gyro’s
• Salads
7. Smoking R BBQ
• Pulled pork sandwich
• Beef brisket sandwich
• Redneck Salad
• BBQ Nachos
• Homemade Country Sausage
• Homemade Sweet Tea
8. Marco’s
• Indian tacos
• Walking tacos
• Taco supreme
• Prime rib sandwich• Taco blizzards
• Corn dogs
9. Tornado Lemonade
• Fresh squeezed lemonade
• Hand dipped corn dogs
• Fresh battered cheese curds
• Fresh cut fries
10. Leos Motie Flavor Snow Cones
• Snow Cones
• Hot dogs
• Chicken Tenderloin
• Fried Chicken
• Dirty Rice
11. Papa John’s
• Pizza slice (pepperoni, sausage, or cheese
• Garlic parmesan bread sticks
12. Brightside Café & Deli
• Breakfast sandwiches
• Tacos
• Burritos
13. The Parthenon
• Gyros
• Chicken gyros
• Spicy gyros
• Veggie pita
• Hot and spicy chicken gyros
• Fruit drinks
14. Fickle Chicks
• Shaved ice
• Wild island drinks
• Cotton candy
15. MJ’s 1919 Draft Root Beer
• 1919 draft root beer
• 1919 draft root beer floats