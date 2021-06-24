GhostCat to make Main Stage debut

GhostCat has come a long way since they formed nearly eight years ago, going from small, local gigs, to performing on the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park.
After playing the Abe Stage twice before, the band will be making its Main Stage debut.
On Friday, July 2, they will open at 5 p.m., followed by hip-hop artist WizTheMc, with the Main Stage headliner, indie-pop trio AJR, closing for the night.
GhostCat, fronted by vocalist and guitarist Alex Erwin, has continued to gain a local following over the years as they play bigger live shows.
On June 11, they played their biggest one yet at the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, opening for the alt-rock band Everclear in front of a sold-out crowd.
But Saturday in the Park will be a step above that as far as excitement for the band.
"Most of us growing up here or around here know how huge Saturday in the Park has always been," Erwin said. "And its tradition, how many people turn out, and the legends that have been on that main stage."
And after a year of limited live shows and having to focus more on songwriting, being able to perform in front of full audiences again has to add to the excitement.
"We definitely focused more on songwriting since shows were kind of limited," Erwin said.
"We've been wanting this for a long time," he added. "And when we found out, we were pretty excited."
GhostCat released their first studio album, "Useless FairyTales," in 2014, and have since released two more studio albums, two demos and the 2019 single "Lasers." The band currently consists of bassist Cody Garwood; his twin brother, keyboardist Josh Garwood; guitarist Josh Lee; drummer Steve Skog; and Erwin.
Their music is described as alternative/indie rock, but they are not limited to one sound. Erwin has said in the past that the band has a lot of varied sounds.
Some bands that have influenced Erwin in his songwriting have been the Beatles, Radiohead and the Strokes. He said that he likes alternative and indie rock because of how simple and relatable it is.
"I try to write things for myself that I'll enjoy but also that people will feel connected to and enjoy easily," Erwin said.
"When you're young especially, you're trying to figure out who you are and you want to do," he added.
Before forming GhostCat, Erwin started playing music in eighth grade and has been in numerous bands throughout high school and in college at Iowa State.
"I'm proud of GhostCat and where we are," Erwin said. "Of all the projects I've been involved with, this is definitely my favorite."
Erwin has been thankful for the journey he and GhostCat has been on thus far and is excited for the band to keep growing and making music together.
After Saturday in the Park, what's next for GhostCat? Erwin said that the band is writing and recording new material and they will continue to play big live shows.
"Just really try to hone in on the energy and momentum we've created and not slow down," he said.