GhostCat to make Main Stage debut

GhostCat has come a long way since they formed nearly eight years ago, going from small, local gigs, to performing on the Main Stage at Saturday in the Park.

After playing the Abe Stage twice before, the band will be making its Main Stage debut.

On Friday, July 2, they will open at 5 p.m., followed by hip-hop artist WizTheMc, with the Main Stage headliner, indie-pop trio AJR, closing for the night.

GhostCat, fronted by vocalist and guitarist Alex Erwin, has continued to gain a local following over the years as they play bigger live shows.

On June 11, they played their biggest one yet at the Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, opening for the alt-rock band Everclear in front of a sold-out crowd.

But Saturday in the Park will be a step above that as far as excitement for the band.

"Most of us growing up here or around here know how huge Saturday in the Park has always been," Erwin said. "And its tradition, how many people turn out, and the legends that have been on that main stage."

And after a year of limited live shows and having to focus more on songwriting, being able to perform in front of full audiences again has to add to the excitement.