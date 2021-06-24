Inspired by a wide variety of artists, WizTheMc is taking hip-hop to a new level

He said his sound continues to evolve.

"The rap that I first got into was super masculine," Wiz said. "Now, I feel comfortable enough to write powerful songs about love and heartbreak while staying authentic."

Taken even further, he said music allows him to create a whole new world with a sound that is infectious as it is accessible.

However, Wiz's world is currently a bit chaotic.

In Los Angeles for the first time in his life, Wiz said his days revolve around rehearsals and networking with music industry professionals.

"That's a bit different," Wiz admitted. "I'm not quite anonymous anymore and can't hang out with my friends. It is pretty much music all the time right now."

When he does have free time, Wiz is keeping fit by playing basketball or doing some sparring in a boxing ring.

This experience is also putting him in a reflective frame of mind.

"I mentioned that I loved burgers in an interview a while back," Wiz recalled. "A friend told me that I shouldn't mention stuff like that because she said burgers weren't great for the environment.