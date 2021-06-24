Inspired by a wide variety of artists, WizTheMc is taking hip-hop to a new level

It wasn't that long ago when WizTheMc would freestyle rap in the shower before heading off to high school.
A Cape Town, South Africa, native who was raised in Germany before moving to Toronto, Canada, the now-22-year-old literally learned how to rap by watching YouTube tutorials.
"I love music," Wiz explained. "For a short time, I'd picture myself being a director, shooting music videos for other people. Then, I couldn't picture anybody else in the videos other than myself."
Indeed, it became Wiz's mission to make it in the music business.
"There was never a Plan B," he said with confidence.
With hit singles like "The One," "For a Minute" and "All My Friends Are Stoned," Wiz is clearly on his way.
In fact, he'll be on the Grandview Park Bandshell Main Stage at Saturday in the Park on July 2, opening for headliners AJR.
But Wiz's rap is different than other hip-hop artists.
Inspired by artists as diverse as The Beatles and Queen, his sound is decidedly old school and new school at the same time.
"If you had to define my sound, it would be sort of a new school Red Hot Chili Peppers," Wiz explained. "Like their music, my songs have a melody, plus I'm singing while I'm rapping."
He said his sound continues to evolve.
"The rap that I first got into was super masculine," Wiz said. "Now, I feel comfortable enough to write powerful songs about love and heartbreak while staying authentic."
Taken even further, he said music allows him to create a whole new world with a sound that is infectious as it is accessible.
However, Wiz's world is currently a bit chaotic.
In Los Angeles for the first time in his life, Wiz said his days revolve around rehearsals and networking with music industry professionals.
"That's a bit different," Wiz admitted. "I'm not quite anonymous anymore and can't hang out with my friends. It is pretty much music all the time right now."
When he does have free time, Wiz is keeping fit by playing basketball or doing some sparring in a boxing ring.
This experience is also putting him in a reflective frame of mind.
"I mentioned that I loved burgers in an interview a while back," Wiz recalled. "A friend told me that I shouldn't mention stuff like that because she said burgers weren't great for the environment.
"You just have to be mindful of what you put in your body," Wiz said. "That really got me thinking."
And what are other people thinking about WizTheMc? They're thinking he's someone who is ready to break out of the pack.
Which is fine by him.
"I'm not a workaholic but I can't always dial things back," Wiz said. "I've been working so hard towards my dream, I need to keep moving forward."
That includes going back to live performing.
"This is something I missed a lot during the pandemic," Wiz said. "I want to change people's perception of what rap is."
Plus he can't wait to perform at SITP.
"I think I'll be checking the other acts on the bill and have a blast," Wiz said. "I'm really looking forward to it."