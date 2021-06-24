John Fogerty on being a rock and roll rebel at age 76

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, rock legend John Fogerty was in the midst of a "John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip" concert tour.
As concert venues closed down around the world, the 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was forced to end the tour that commemorated the golden anniversary of the breakout year for Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).
In 1969, CCR -- which Fogerty helped to found -- appeared at Woodstock while releasing such seminal "swamp rock" hits as "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou" and "Proud Mary."
Fogerty left CCR just two years later in order to begin a successful solo career.
With the coronavirus now on the wane, Fogerty is finally ready to hit the road again, and Saturday in the Park (SITP) will be among his first post-COVID gigs.
"I'm not comfortable in a football stadium yet, but the (Grandview Park) Bandshell will be perfect," he said a few weeks prior to his date as the SITP July 3rd headliner. "I'm really looking forward to it."
Born on a bayou ... by way of El Cerrito, California
After all, Fogerty has been a rock and roller since junior high school.
"I started playing in bands in junior high as well as in high school," he said. "Like everybody else in the early 1960s, I was influenced by guys like Little Richard, Bo Diddley and Jerry Lee Lewis, who were the forefathers of rock and roll."
Eventually, Fogerty formed a band called the Blue Velvets, which subsequently became the Golliwogs.
Drafted into military service during the Vietnam War in 1966, he began a two-year stint with the United States Army Service.
Following his service, Fogerty rejoined the Golliwogs, which would soon be renamed Creedence Clearwater Revival.
"I've always had a theory that bands begin by emulating the musicians they admire," he explained. "Just like me, (The Beatles') John Lennon and Paul McCartney were influenced by people like Little Richard. As they became more established, they began writing innocent songs like 'I Wanna Hold Your Hand' before writing edgier, confident material.
"I matured a lot and grew confident in my songwriting after I was discharged from the service," Fogerty said. "That was when I hit a creative peak by writing 'Born on the Bayou' and 'Proud Mary.'"
Which reminds us: how could a guy who was born in Berkeley, California, and raised in El Cerrito, California, write such southern roots-y soul classics?
"Don't know? Maybe I was feeling swampy at the time," Fogerty said with a chuckle.
Finally back in 'Centerfield'
After leaving CCR, Fogerty struggled to find his way as a solo artist. With his foot squarely in the genre of roots rock and blue-eyed soul, he saw the music world turn to a dance music known as disco.
"I'm not a fan of disco," he said in no uncertain terms. "I wasn't upset when it died."
Fogerty's fortunes changed with his 1985 album "Centerfield," which yielded a best-selling title track in addition to "The Old Man Down the Road," another top ten hit.
By then, Fogerty's musical acumen -- as well as his fashion sense -- began to inspire a younger generation of rockers.
"I didn't know it at the time but (Nirvana's) Kurt Cobain was a fan of mine," Fogerty said. "My wardrobe of plaid, flannel shirts was about as un-rock-star-like as you can get. When Cobain came out in similar clothes, he was influenced by me."
Performers were also drawn to his lyrics, which have always been poignant and raw.
Just as raw was Fogerty's 2015 autobiography, "Fortunate Son," which was hard on former cohorts, record labels and, especially, himself.
"When you write songs or a book, don't be afraid to show your scars," he said. "Don't hide it by bandaging it up. Those scars come from life."
Indeed, performing has allowed Fogerty to showcase his life spent, scars and all.
That is, until COVID-19 hit and the music stopped for a while.
A perfect, pandemic-inspired project
During lockdown, Fogerty's wife suggested that he do classic cover songs for an album that would be called "Fogerty's Factory," a nod toward CCR's 1970 classic "Cosmo's Factory."
Further more, Julie Fogerty wanted the album to be recorded at the couple's home, and use sons Shane and Tyler as well as daughter Kelsy as fellow musicians.
"In the back of my mind, I was wondering if we could pull it off," Fogerty said. "The kids sounded great and I'm pleased with the result."
To be fair, it's hard to go wrong with an album full of iconic, Fogerty-penned tunes like "Down on the Corner," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Long As I Can See the Light," right?
"There's a part of me who wonders, am I a good songwriter or did I get lucky?" he said "Songwriting is a process and a lot of my first ideas weren't good ideas. I just kept working and reworking on songs until I got it to where I wanted it to be.
"On the other hand, some songwriters can write a hit song in 15 minutes," Fogerty noted. "Who's a better songwriter: them or me?"
It's surprising for an artist of Fogerty's caliber to express self-doubt. But music still matters to him.
Plus he's in no hurry to retire.
"I'll retire when I can't perform the way I want to perform," Fogerty said. "This time hasn't come yet."
With the release of "Fogerty's Factory" last year, he now has 10 solo albums to his credit. And he's considering going back into the recording studio again.
"It used to be a sign of rebellion for a young person to make a rock and roll record," Fogerty said. "I'm beginning to rethink that. It's not hard for a 26-year-old to release an album. When you're a 76-year-old who is releasing an album? Now, that's being a rebel."