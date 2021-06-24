John Fogerty on being a rock and roll rebel at age 76

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, rock legend John Fogerty was in the midst of a "John Fogerty: My 50 Year Trip" concert tour.

As concert venues closed down around the world, the 76-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was forced to end the tour that commemorated the golden anniversary of the breakout year for Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).

In 1969, CCR -- which Fogerty helped to found -- appeared at Woodstock while releasing such seminal "swamp rock" hits as "Bad Moon Rising," "Born on the Bayou" and "Proud Mary."

Fogerty left CCR just two years later in order to begin a successful solo career.

With the coronavirus now on the wane, Fogerty is finally ready to hit the road again, and Saturday in the Park (SITP) will be among his first post-COVID gigs.

"I'm not comfortable in a football stadium yet, but the (Grandview Park) Bandshell will be perfect," he said a few weeks prior to his date as the SITP July 3rd headliner. "I'm really looking forward to it."

Born on a bayou ... by way of El Cerrito, California

After all, Fogerty has been a rock and roller since junior high school.