Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA (www.nwsymca.org)

Join the Y for a variety of fun-filled activities! Kids as little as 3 will be able to make their way through our sports-themed obstacle course to burn off some much-needed energy. We will also have information through our Whales Tales Water Safety curriculum: stop by, learn some and FISH for a prize! And if water and sports are not your thing, don’t worry, we have you covered! Come make your very own craft with our Y-Club staff OR for $5 you can make your very own tie-dyed t-shirt.

A popular performer in the KCAU Kid’s Zone each year, Mr. Twister is back once again armed with fun and balloons! For the past 18 years, Mr. Twister has entertained children at Saturday in the Park with his wacky assortment of balloons. Make sure to bring the young ones up to visit Mr. Twister and ask for a FREE crazy balloon sculpture.

Inflatables

This year’s Kid’s Zone will feature inflatables to entertain kids of all ages all day long. There will be old favorites such as the Eurobungy, obstacles courses and a bounce house. Be sure to stop up to the Kid’s Zone to check out all of the attractions! Inflatables will be open until 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0