Kid’s Zone Hours
2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday, July 3
Kid’s Zone Wristband Pricing
Saturday in the Park All Day Wristband – $10
All Wristband Sales end at 7 p.m.
*No tickets will be available for sale this year; only the Saturday in the Park All Day Wristband will be sold.
**No refunds, exchanges or rain checks.
***Don’t forget to have your little ones wear socks! Sometimes the inflatables can get warm on the bottom of their little feet!
This year’s Kid’s Zone will be packed full of entertainers, inflatables, food vendors and activities to keep kids of all ages busy all day long!
Guest Weather with KCAU-TV (www.siouxlandproud.com)
Join KCAU 9 Chief Meteorologist Scott Larson for your opportunity to forecast the weather at Saturday in the Park. It’s your chance to get in front of the camera and tell us if it’s going to be sunny, rainy or maybe even a chance of snow! Stop by the KCAU 9 tent between noon and 4 p.m. and have your forecast recorded for on-air.
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA (www.nwsymca.org)
Join the Y for a variety of fun-filled activities! Kids as little as 3 will be able to make their way through our sports-themed obstacle course to burn off some much-needed energy. We will also have information through our Whales Tales Water Safety curriculum: stop by, learn some and FISH for a prize! And if water and sports are not your thing, don’t worry, we have you covered! Come make your very own craft with our Y-Club staff OR for $5 you can make your very own tie-dyed t-shirt.
Mr. Twister (www.mrtwister.org)
A popular performer in the KCAU Kid’s Zone each year, Mr. Twister is back once again armed with fun and balloons! For the past 18 years, Mr. Twister has entertained children at Saturday in the Park with his wacky assortment of balloons. Make sure to bring the young ones up to visit Mr. Twister and ask for a FREE crazy balloon sculpture.
Inflatables
This year’s Kid’s Zone will feature inflatables to entertain kids of all ages all day long. There will be old favorites such as the Eurobungy, obstacles courses and a bounce house. Be sure to stop up to the Kid’s Zone to check out all of the attractions! Inflatables will be open until 7 p.m.