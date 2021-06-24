Know Before You Go

Ride the Bus section

We try to think of everything to make your SITP experience the best. One of the ways we do this is to offer you a hassle-free way to attend without dealing with the frustration of finding a parking spot within a square mile of the beautiful Grandview Park.

Feel spoiled by being chauffeured to the event by a nice driver in a very nice Sioux City bus as you and yours are comfortably swaying back and forth in the bus singing “The Wheels on the Bus” in eight-part harmony.

Park at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, and get picked up at the fountain area. You can even get a ride back after having more fun than any of us deserves to have.

Shuttle buses will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. They will run throughout the day and evening until the festival ends. MASKS MUST BE WORN ON THE SHUTTLE PER FEDERAL REGULATIONS. Seating capacity is limited and we ask for your cooperation and patience as waiting times may be longer. Shuttle costs each way are: Adult Cash Fare $1.80, Senior Citizen/Medicare Cardholder/Disability Cash Fare $.90, Youth Cash Fare $1.55 and Children under 5 Free (accompanied by an adult).

Have fun, ride the bus, be safe, be thankful and may peace be on your journey.