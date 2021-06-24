Legal Stuff

1. NO GUNS, NO FIREWORKS, NO WEAPONS OR FIREARMS ALLOWED (EVEN WITH A LICENSE TO CARRY OR A CONCEAL CARRY PERMIT). A City of Sioux City ordinance prohibits both inside city parks, and we prohibit them at this festival event.

2. COVID-19. DUE TO FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, YOU MUST WEAR A MASK ON THE SHUTTLE BUS. NO EXCEPTIONS.

At the festival itself, if you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to wear a mask. You are welcome to wear a mask and social distance if you feel more comfortable. If you have not been vaccinated, we recommend that you wear a mask and social distance per CDC recommendations. If you have tested positive for coronavirus recently, please do NOT attend the festival.

3. No PETS allowed at the festival except for as needed for disability purposes WITH CREDENTIALS.