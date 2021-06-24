Legal Stuff

1. NO GUNS, NO FIREWORKS, NO WEAPONS OR FIREARMS ALLOWED (EVEN WITH A LICENSE TO CARRY OR A CONCEAL CARRY PERMIT). A City of Sioux City ordinance prohibits both inside city parks, and we prohibit them at this festival event.
2. COVID-19. DUE TO FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS, YOU MUST WEAR A MASK ON THE SHUTTLE BUS. NO EXCEPTIONS.
At the festival itself, if you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to wear a mask. You are welcome to wear a mask and social distance if you feel more comfortable. If you have not been vaccinated, we recommend that you wear a mask and social distance per CDC recommendations. If you have tested positive for coronavirus recently, please do NOT attend the festival.
3. No PETS allowed at the festival except for as needed for disability purposes WITH CREDENTIALS.
The large crowds and heat that we frequently have at the festival are not good for your pet, who might suffer from heat stress or even get stepped on at the festival (that's not mentioning the stuff your pet may leave behind for others to sit on). If you leave your TV set tuned to Animal Planet and plenty of animal beverages around, your pets should do fine on their own. Of course, with any adult doggie beverages, make sure that your dog is at least 3 years old (21 in dog years). “RIVER MONSTERS” MUST BE LEFT IN THE MISSOURI RIVER.
4. No COOLERS except for health issues such as diabetics and gluten free conditions. ALL BAGS SUBJECT TO SEARCH AT ENTRANCE GATES.
Coolers simply take up too much valuable sitting space at Saturday in the Park, not to mention the negative impact they have on beverage and food sales that are needed to help keep this event FREE each year. Plus, we often end up picking up stray coolers Sunday morning. Please leave your own beverages at home.
5. SATURDAY IN THE PARK IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR LOST OR STOLEN ITEMS.
You should turn your lost people and lost personal possessions in at the Information Booth. Although we're told the Info Booth has a person who is able to figure out the owner's phone number for practically any cell phone, we cannot guarantee your lost phone (or any other item) will be returned to you. We can only guarantee that we might find one and use it to call or text your girlfriend or boyfriend.
6. ALL BAGS SUBJECT TO SEARCH.
6A. CLEAR BAGS REQUESTED.
7. NO SMOKING IN DESIGNATED AREAS – especially in the seating areas close to the Bandshell. If we see any smoke coming from you, we will assume that you are on fire and promptly put you out!
8. PARENTS SHOULD BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR OWN CHILDREN.
Please keep track of your kids. If for some reason you lose track of them, contact the Information Booth for such “Lost People.”
9. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE ROSES IN THE ROSE GARDEN; ONLY ADMIRE THEM. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE WATER FOUNTAIN; ONLY ADMIRE IT.
You should be aware that the ROSES BITE!!!
10. USE THAT BLANKET OR LOSE IT.
In an effort to make Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Saturday in the Park festival a fantastic experience for as many people as we possibly can, this year we ask you to once again abide by our policy regarding tents, umbrellas and blankets/tarps. The policy is:
-- No tents or awnings are allowed
-- No shade umbrellas larger than a standard rain or golf umbrella allowed
-- No unoccupied or under-occupied super-sized blankets or tarps reserving space for later visitors.
We intend to gather any rule-breaking items and store them for you at the Saturday in the Park Information Booth. They can be picked up when you head home for the night.
Saturday in the Park reserves the right to take and store your items. Saturday in the Park also reserves the right to use discretion in the removal of items that diminish other festival guests' enjoyment of the event.
11. NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR MERCHANDISE VENDORS.
12. NO SOLICITING, ADVERTISING, OR DISTRIBUTION OF FLYERS, BUSINESS CARDS, ETC., WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL OF FESTIVAL. GRANDVIEW PARK IS RENTED TO SATURDAY IN THE PARK, INC. FOR THE DAYS OF THE FESTIVAL AND THEREFORE ANY DISTRIBUTION OF MATERIALS, SOLICITING, OR ADVERTISING INCLUDING PETITIONING IS SOLELY AT DISCRETION OF FESTIVAL MANAGEMENT.
13. Must be 21 to purchase beer tickets and consume beer. Thanks for understanding,
Steve Kohl,
SITP Legal Eagle