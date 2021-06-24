Main Stage Showtimes

MAIN STAGE
FRIDAY
5:00 p.m. National Anthem with Phil Claeys
5:15 p.m. TBD
5:45 p.m. GhostCat
7:00 p.m. WizTheMc
8:45 p.m. AJR
SATURDAY
2 p.m. National Anthem with Phil Claeys
2:05 p.m. Ultra Violet Fever
3:00 p.m. CTA
5 p.m. Valerie June
6:30 p.m. Trombone Shorty
9 p.m. John Fogerty
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today