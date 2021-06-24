 Skip to main content
Main Stage Showtimes
MAIN STAGE 

FRIDAY

5:00 p.m. National Anthem with Phil Claeys

5:15 p.m. TBD

5:45 p.m. GhostCat

7:00 p.m. WizTheMc

8:45 p.m. AJR

SATURDAY

2 p.m. National Anthem with Phil Claeys

2:05 p.m. Ultra Violet Fever

3:00 p.m. CTA

5 p.m. Valerie June

6:30 p.m. Trombone Shorty

9 p.m. John Fogerty

