Producer's Comments

Who could have ever imagined that what happened was going to happen? A bit over one year ago we were cancelling SITP's anniversary special. In 29 years we encountered many many challenges but never once came remotely close to cancelling. I don’t want to belabor this point, except to acknowledge that the last 18 months left all, or at least most of us with a completely new outlook on life, new perspective, and, at least for me, a significantly greater appreciation for so many people and things I love, including just the ability to be able to present a festival like Saturday in the Park.

What did I miss the most about last year you might ask? Working with our committee. I have come to realize we have such an amazing, close knit bond, just like a family, and going a year without being able to get in the trenches with everyone was really sad and I really missed it. That being said I know they were there every step of the way, from initial planning last spring to cancellation, and that brutal zoom press conference where so many committee members were online to hear the news for themselves, first hand, even though they all knew it was coming (one of the most gut wrenching moments of my life). It was a collective bummer for all of us, as so many cancellations were for everyone in our community, and the world, last year. We, after all, are a society that loves to connect, and gather at times in very large groups to hear really awesome music performed live (and for free), and to that end not experiencing that last year was really sad…but also will make our pending return that much sweeter.