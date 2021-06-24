Producer's Comments

Who could have ever imagined that what happened was going to happen? A bit over one year ago we were cancelling SITP's anniversary special. In 29 years we encountered many many challenges but never once came remotely close to cancelling. I don’t want to belabor this point, except to acknowledge that the last 18 months left all, or at least most of us with a completely new outlook on life, new perspective, and, at least for me, a significantly greater appreciation for so many people and things I love, including just the ability to be able to present a festival like Saturday in the Park.
What did I miss the most about last year you might ask? Working with our committee. I have come to realize we have such an amazing, close knit bond, just like a family, and going a year without being able to get in the trenches with everyone was really sad and I really missed it. That being said I know they were there every step of the way, from initial planning last spring to cancellation, and that brutal zoom press conference where so many committee members were online to hear the news for themselves, first hand, even though they all knew it was coming (one of the most gut wrenching moments of my life). It was a collective bummer for all of us, as so many cancellations were for everyone in our community, and the world, last year. We, after all, are a society that loves to connect, and gather at times in very large groups to hear really awesome music performed live (and for free), and to that end not experiencing that last year was really sad…but also will make our pending return that much sweeter.
The last year represented great loss for so many of us, much unrelated to COVID. For me, knowing my friends Danny Hasha (who loved John Fogerty), Cherie Hansen and Paul Frank won’t be able to attend SITP this year is incredibly sad. For our SITP family, not having Bob Cannon in the Volunteer tent flipping burgers or Curt St. Cyr performing at our 30th fest fills us with sorrow. We all experienced much loss over the past 18 months, on many different levels, and will be thinking of all who are no longer with us as we get back out there and do what they all loved so much…if nothing else we owe it to those not only who are gone, but those who worked so hard to keep us safe over the past 18 months to carry on so this year’s fest is a tribute to them.
30 years is a long time. Much has changed but so much stays the same. Somehow we have survived as a festival. Upon reflection on the subject the main reason I can think of is community. Our community cherishes SITP, and events and gatherings like it. Sure, it wouldn’t have happened without the aid of many individuals, but without the support of our community it would not have survived. This starts with our committee of course, and our sponsors who “foot the bill” for this craziness yearly and keep it free. Free is no small point, and probably why we have endured, and without the sponsors that wouldn’t happen. Our City government gives us great support as well and has since day one, when Joanne Grueskin and Judy Nicholls shepherded us through the innerworkings of City Hall. So many local businesses and individuals drop everything to help us, to volunteer, to lend a hand however they can. Without community we wouldn’t have lasted 5 years, let alone 30/31.
So that brings us to this year. So much will be different. A new location for the amazing Abe Stage, a fenced off park with no beer gardens but instead one big one, a family friendly zone with no beer, two nights…lots of changes for an event coming off of a forced hiatus. John Fogerty was slated to perform last year and we are so grateful he hung with us and will close Saturday night. AJR will be amazing Friday, a fantastic group with an awesome young appeal that will keep us fresh and relevant by continuing to help us build a new fan base for SITP. And the Abe with its amazing line up of headliners as well help keep us more relevant today than we were 30 years ago.
This year’s “theme” at SITP will be RESPECT. Many months ago we announced a number of safeguards we were going to implement to be able to produce a festival this year and still be respectful of the need to protect public health and respect the incredibly hard work of our communities’ public health officials. We have continued to evolve those safeguards, but still request the utmost respect for all involved, starting with our planning committee and producers of the festival this year. We have strived to strike a balance that works for as many as possible, realizing it won’t work for everyone. Whether you are vaccinated or not, want to wear a mask or not, like rock or rap, blues or hip hop, men or women, turkey legs or pizza, we just ask that you respect everyone at Saturday in the Park in the same way you would want to be respected. A simple ask we know, and one that is obvious and not a problem for loyal SITP attendees for sure without question!
In closing personally I’d like to just say thank you…thanks for sticking with us through so much and for showing up every year. Thank you to the committee for giving this 1000% every year and no matter how hard it gets always looking back the day after with pride and laughter. Thank you to Dee and George, for pouring so much into this day in and out. Thank you to all my friends and family, who deal with a lot of emotions and short fuses from me around this time of year, for the last few decades. And thank you to you all for your respect and tolerance this year as we forge new ground.
When Adam, Tom and I sat around dreaming this thing up decades ago we never imagined the present festival as it exists. That being said I can’t think of a more fitting way to bring us out of COVID than SITP, and to that point I must say it’s an honor, and also great responsibility to be entrusted to be able to produce an event that I hope has the collective impact that I believe this year’s festival will have.
We are beyond ready to get back out there and gather and enjoy great live music. I can’t wait to see you on July 2 and 3, and as pumped as you are to be there, I promise you I will be more pumped that we could welcome you all back to Grandview Park! See you soon.
DB