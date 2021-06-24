 Skip to main content
Question of the Week
Who would your dream Saturday in the Park act be and why?

Chad Pauling

"I'm not too picky. It's a free show and the acts they have are great."

Earl Horlyk

"George Clinton with Parliament-Funkadelic because you can never have too much funk!" 

Mason Dockter

"They’ve got a few pretty OK acts these days – Portugal the Man or Billie Eilish or something might be cool. Or Jimi Hendrix, but I think he’s dead."

Jaylen Rees

"Red Hot Chili Peppers because I have never seen them live and think they would put on a great show!"

