Question of the Week

Who would your dream Saturday in the Park act be and why?
Chad Pauling
"I'm not too picky. It's a free show and the acts they have are great."
Earl Horlyk
"George Clinton with Parliament-Funkadelic because you can never have too much funk!"
Mason Dockter
"They’ve got a few pretty OK acts these days – Portugal the Man or Billie Eilish or something might be cool. Or Jimi Hendrix, but I think he’s dead."
Jaylen Rees
"Red Hot Chili Peppers because I have never seen them live and think they would put on a great show!"
