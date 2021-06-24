Singer-songwriter Valerie June is a breath of fresh air any month of the year

With six albums under her belt (including this year's "The Moon and Stars: Prescription for Dreamers"), June has had many people come under spells for years now.

She's even released a book of poetry, "Maps for the Modern World," under her full name of Valerie June Hockett.

When it comes to poetry, June says she is inspired by the great Lebanese-American writer, poet, philosopher and visual artist Kahlil Gibran ("The Prophet").

But when it comes to music, she credits her dad, a construction company owner and a part-time promoter, for introducing her to gospel singers as well as performers like Prince, Bobby Womack, and K-Ci & Jo-Jo.

"Music has the power to change minds and to change lives," June said. "You can't listen to Sam Cooke's 'A Change is Gonna Come' and not be moved by it."

Yet June credited her mom for keeping her grounded.

"My mom can sing, paint, cook, sew and do everything else well," she said. "Mom is truly a superwoman."

Indeed, June has spent much of the pandemic with her mom in Tennessee.

"Tennessee has everything when it comes to music," she said. "Country, gospel, the blues, soul, we have it all."