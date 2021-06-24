Singer-songwriter Valerie June is a breath of fresh air any month of the year

The first post-pandemic live performance of critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Valerie June will be at a "Black Women Breaking Ground" concert at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, alongside such iconic artists as Estelle and Angelique Kidjo.
Her second public appearance will be on Saturday in the Park's Main Stage on July 3.
Which performance is June most jazzed about? Maybe SITP.
"You mean there will be fireworks!" she exclaimed during a phone interview. "I love fireworks! I don't like setting them off myself but I love watching them in the night sky!"
A Tennessee-born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, June has built up a devoted following of music fans, which encompasses a mix of blues, country, gospel, soul and bluegrass.
Or as she described it, "organic moonshine music."
"Not every song has to fit into a certain genre," June said. "Yet, they all have lives and feelings and dreams and desire. As a singer, I get to interpret what those songs mean and allow it to get into my headspace."
And as they get into her headspace, music has the ability to become little spells.
"I've always been a fan of (singer) Esperanza Spalding and she does a song that I love called '12 Little Spells,'" June said. "People don't realize there is a whole lot of magic and a whole lot of spirituality involved in music. We can't physically see it but we can all experience it."
With six albums under her belt (including this year's "The Moon and Stars: Prescription for Dreamers"), June has had many people come under spells for years now.
She's even released a book of poetry, "Maps for the Modern World," under her full name of Valerie June Hockett.
When it comes to poetry, June says she is inspired by the great Lebanese-American writer, poet, philosopher and visual artist Kahlil Gibran ("The Prophet").
But when it comes to music, she credits her dad, a construction company owner and a part-time promoter, for introducing her to gospel singers as well as performers like Prince, Bobby Womack, and K-Ci & Jo-Jo.
"Music has the power to change minds and to change lives," June said. "You can't listen to Sam Cooke's 'A Change is Gonna Come' and not be moved by it."
Yet June credited her mom for keeping her grounded.
"My mom can sing, paint, cook, sew and do everything else well," she said. "Mom is truly a superwoman."
Indeed, June has spent much of the pandemic with her mom in Tennessee.
"Tennessee has everything when it comes to music," she said. "Country, gospel, the blues, soul, we have it all."
Plus the state reportedly has plenty of record stores and June admitted she's addicted to vintage vinyl. Her last big splurge included purchases of records by everybody from Dolly Parton to Johnny Cash to the Kinks.
Though she said big stacks of records aren't always conducive with "the suitcase world" of a performer.
"That's been the biggest, unexpected pluses of the pandemic," June said. "I'm a bit of a homebody who likes to work in a garden and take long bubble baths."
Despite that, she's anxious to get back to live performing.
"That's where the magic happens," June said. "Magic and a whole lotta little spells."
And in Sioux City, June said she's anxious to go to the Farmers Market and might even scope out a vintage record store.
Wait, remember you were going to scale back on vinyl records? You know, living the suitcase life and everything?
"Well, with my guitar, banjo, shoes, makeup, clothing and iPad, I might have room for a few more records," June said with a laugh.