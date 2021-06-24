SITP: What to know about this year's Abe Stage lineup

Friday, July 2
Dane Louis - 5 p.m.
Kicking off the evening on the Abe Stage, Dane Louis is a country singer/songwriter from Sioux City. Louis, whose musical influences include John Mellencamp and Eric Church, describes his music as grittier than what is heard on the radio now. His first studio album release was "Lone Pine" in 2019, and this year he released his EP "Heartaches and Harlots."
Elektric Animals - 6 p.m.
Elektric Animals is an alternative rock band from Denver. Their sound is a tasteful mix of '90s garage rock, classic blues, smooth alternative indie rock and a sprinkling of post-grunge. They burst onto the Denver scene in early 2018 with the singles "Obsessive" and "Cool Calm Collected."
Heatbox - 7:20 p.m.
Heatbox, aka the One Man Entertainment System, is a Minneapolis-based funky beatboxing loop artist, video game host, voice-over actor, and computer programmer. He has performed with or in front of many of the world’s biggest musical acts, and wowed crowds on some of the biggest stages and talent shows.
Face to Face - 9 p.m. (Friday headliner)
Headlining Friday night, Face to Face is a punk rock band from Southern California, formed in 1991 by guitarist Trevor Keith, bassist Matt Riddle and drummer Rob Kurth. The band rose to fame in 1995 with their second studio album, "Big Choice," which included the radio hit "Disconnected." In 2004, Face to Face officially split to allow time for the members to focus on other projects. In 2008, after a four-year hiatus, Face to Face performed together in Pomona, California. Since then, the band has continued to perform together, and they have released four more studio albums.
Richie Daggers - 10:15 p.m.
Richie Daggers is a DJ from Des Moines who got started in 2001. He is known for high-energy shows and a diverse arrangement of musical tastes. Daggers has done shows on the big stage with acts like Snoop Dogg and Ghostface Killah, as well as underground venues with punk rock acts such as Millions of Dead Cops. Daggers' approach to the art of the DJ takes influences from the DIY roots of punk rock to the fanciest of champagne in the club.
Saturday, July 3
Sioux City Conservatory of Music - 2 p.m.
The Sioux City Conservatory of Music is a nonprofit music center in Sioux City whose primary focus is to inspire those with a desire to study music and its essence. The conservatory provides music theory classes as well as vocal, guitar, percussion, brass, woodwind, piano and songwriting classes. Instructors study the history of every genre of music and encourage students to be bold in their music, to write their own songs and to play hard.
Mr. Bomb - 3 p.m.
Mr. Bomb is a hip-hop artist from Omaha. He is an independent artist looking to connect through his love of music. He released an album earlier this year called "Don't Try" and has since been promoting songs from that album.
Glue - 4:15 p.m.
Glue is a local alternative rock band from Sioux City.
Psychedelic Sidekick - 5:15 p.m.
Psychedelic Sidekick is a rapper, singer and songwriter based out of Sioux City. PSK released his debut EP, "Jays In My Ashtray," in the early fall of 2018 and remains an independent artist with roots in the tri-state area.
D.A.D - 6:15 p.m.
D.A.D. is a hip-hop duo from Sioux City. Jason Reinert, aka Eboli, and Mark Koenigs, aka Protige, are two rappers turned dads who started in 2016 and have released two studio albums. The duo has been prominent in the local hip-hop scene.
Yung Gravy - 7:45 p.m.
Matthew Raymond Hauri, known professionally as Yung Gravy, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur from Rochester, Minnesota. He first gained recognition in 2017, when two of his singles gained traction on SoundCloud. Both have since been certified platinum by the RIAA. Since then, he has completed seven international tours, and has released one mixtape, three albums and seven EPs.
Waka Flocka Flame - 9 p.m. (Saturday headliner)
Headlining Saturday night, Juaquin James Malphurs, known professionally as Waka Flocka Flame, was one of the biggest breakout rappers of the late 2000s and early 2010s. The Atlanta-based artist cracked the top 20 of the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart with the 2009 single "O Let's Do It." That hit led to his debut studio album, "Flockaveli," in 2010, which cracked the top 10 of the album charts. After collaborating with Gucci Mane on the 2011 album "Ferrari Boyz," Waka Flocka followed that up with his second top ten LP, "Triple F Life: Friends, Fans and Family," in 2012. Since then, Waka Flocka Flame had released a number of mixtapes and has stylistically shifted to EDM.