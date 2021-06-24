SITP: What to know about this year's Abe Stage lineup

Glue - 4:15 p.m.

Glue is a local alternative rock band from Sioux City.

Psychedelic Sidekick - 5:15 p.m.

Psychedelic Sidekick is a rapper, singer and songwriter based out of Sioux City. PSK released his debut EP, "Jays In My Ashtray," in the early fall of 2018 and remains an independent artist with roots in the tri-state area.

D.A.D - 6:15 p.m.

D.A.D. is a hip-hop duo from Sioux City. Jason Reinert, aka Eboli, and Mark Koenigs, aka Protige, are two rappers turned dads who started in 2016 and have released two studio albums. The duo has been prominent in the local hip-hop scene.

Yung Gravy - 7:45 p.m.

Matthew Raymond Hauri, known professionally as Yung Gravy, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and entrepreneur from Rochester, Minnesota. He first gained recognition in 2017, when two of his singles gained traction on SoundCloud. Both have since been certified platinum by the RIAA. Since then, he has completed seven international tours, and has released one mixtape, three albums and seven EPs.

Waka Flocka Flame - 9 p.m. (Saturday headliner)