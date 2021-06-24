Sux 6: The Best Things to Do at SITP

1 One more chance to model a mask!
At this year's Saturday in the Park, masks will be recommended but not required. If you opted to mask, try something snazzy like SITP cofounder Dave Bernstein did.
2 Put your fancy-schmancy iPhone or Galaxy to the test!
Admit the obvious: your smartphone is now smarter than you ... by a large margin. Test out that theory by obnoxiously recording or filming every memorable moment at SITP.
3 Practice your wave and/or your woo!
Come on, it's been a long time since you -- or anybody else -- has been to a concert. Feel free to practice your festival woo and your festival wave before hand. If you have a lot of friends, maybe rehearse a mosh or two!
4 Take a siesta in public!
Too uptight to nap in public? Puh-leese, everybody gets tuckered out at SITP! Grab a few zzz's if you like.
5 T-shirt launchers aren't just for T-shirts anymore!
Last year at this time, you were hoarding enough toilet paper to last a decade. This year, TP may be used as fodder for launchers. Sigh, just like in the good old days ... like 2018!