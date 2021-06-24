 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sux 6: The Best Things to Do at SITP
0 Comments

Sux 6: The Best Things to Do at SITP

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 One more chance to model a mask!

At this year's Saturday in the Park, masks will be recommended but not required. If you opted to mask, try something snazzy like SITP cofounder Dave Bernstein did.

2 Put your fancy-schmancy iPhone or Galaxy to the test!

Admit the obvious: your smartphone is now smarter than you ... by a large margin. Test out that theory by obnoxiously recording or filming every memorable moment at SITP.

3 Practice your wave and/or your woo!

Come on, it's been a long time since you -- or anybody else -- has been to a concert. Feel free to practice your festival woo and your festival wave before hand. If you have a lot of friends, maybe rehearse a mosh or two!

4 Take a siesta in public!

Too uptight to nap in public? Puh-leese, everybody gets tuckered out at SITP! Grab a few zzz's if you like.

5 T-shirt launchers aren't just for T-shirts anymore!

Last year at this time, you were hoarding enough toilet paper to last a decade. This year, TP may be used as fodder for launchers. Sigh, just like in the good old days ... like 2018!

6 Show off some skin!

Weekender staffers seldom need an excuse to shuck our shirts. Neither should you. It is always oppressively hot at Grandview Park, so show off some skin! 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scooter Braun says he regrets Taylor Swift feud

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saturday in the Park

Legal Stuff

1. NO GUNS, NO FIREWORKS, NO WEAPONS OR FIREARMS ALLOWED (EVEN WITH A LICENSE TO CARRY OR A CONCEAL CARRY PERMIT). A City of Sioux City ordina…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News