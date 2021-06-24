Sux 6: The Best Things to Do at SITP

1 One more chance to model a mask!

At this year's Saturday in the Park, masks will be recommended but not required. If you opted to mask, try something snazzy like SITP cofounder Dave Bernstein did.

2 Put your fancy-schmancy iPhone or Galaxy to the test!

Admit the obvious: your smartphone is now smarter than you ... by a large margin. Test out that theory by obnoxiously recording or filming every memorable moment at SITP.

3 Practice your wave and/or your woo!

Come on, it's been a long time since you -- or anybody else -- has been to a concert. Feel free to practice your festival woo and your festival wave before hand. If you have a lot of friends, maybe rehearse a mosh or two!

4 Take a siesta in public!

Too uptight to nap in public? Puh-leese, everybody gets tuckered out at SITP! Grab a few zzz's if you like.

5 T-shirt launchers aren't just for T-shirts anymore!