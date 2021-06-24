Test your Saturday in the Park trivia knowledge

Want to make someone feel incredibly old?
Tell them that 1991 was the year the Soviet Union officially dissolved, the postage stamp went from costing 25 cents to 29 cents, and the very first Saturday in the Park (SITP) was held at Grandview Park.
For 30 Independence Day weekends, SITP has brought legendary performers, critically-acclaimed darlings, up-and-coming groups and regional royalty to light up Sioux City's historic Bandshell in a free music festival.
Given it has such an illustrious history, here are 11 things that every SITP aficionado must know.
WHO HEADLINED THE FIRST SITP: Blues musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown had the honors. Other 1991 acts included Bad Manners, Buckwheat Zydeco and the Table Rockers.
WHICH ROYALTY HAS BEEN TO SITP: Aretha Franklin ("Queen of Soul") was here in 2015, Tito Puente ("King of the Mambo") graced us with his presence in 1996, and B.B. King held court in 2007.
WHO HAS HAD THE MOST SITP ENCORES: Winnebago, Neb.-based blues singer Curt St. Cyr, who has performed the festival at least eight times between 1991 and 2005.
FANCY MEETING YOU AGAIN: Some repeater acts include the Neville Brothers, Rod Piazza & The Mighty Flyers and Santana fit the bill. Trombone Shorty will make his second appearance at this year's SITP. He was here with Orleans Avenue in 2017.
DOES SITP RUN IN THE FAMILY: In 1997, Rita Marley and her Maccabee Band played SITP. Her son, Ziggy Marley (along with the Melody Makers) played the festival in 1999 and 2014. The Allman Brothers Band, with Gregg Allman, was here in 2000. Gregg's son Devon Allman was here with Honeytribe in 2006.
DUDE, AREN'T YOU ON A MAP OR SOMETHING: See Taj Mahal (1996), North Mississippi Allstars (2015), Bangkok Rooster (1994), and Michigan Rattlers (2019). Special mention: Flo Rida (2019).
WOODSTOCK 1969 ALUMNI SOCIETY: That would be Santana (1994 and 2010) as well as John Fogerty (as a member of Creedence Clearwater Revival), who is playing 2021's SITP.
JUST A BUNCH OF ANIMALS: The Black Crowes (2005), Counting Crows (2009), Garrett "Possum" Judice and the Couilions (2003), Ratdog (2000) and The Sharks (1991). Extra credit: The Brian Setzer Orchestra (with former Stray Cat Brian Setzer at the helm).
MISCELLANEOUS SPACE CADETS: Galactic (2018), Lazer Rocket Arm (2011) and Blue Moon (1998).
HORTICULTURALISTS AT HEART: Tallgrass (2013), The Wallflowers (2003) and The Zucchini Brothers (2004). Sorry, we will not allow Michelle Branch (2003) in this category.
MUSICIANS WITH NAMES THAT TERRIFY US: George Thorogood & The Destroyers (2019), Big Head Todd & The Monsters (1997 and 2016), Snakebeard Jackson (2008) and Walter Wolfman and the Roadmasters (1992).