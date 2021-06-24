Test your Saturday in the Park trivia knowledge

Want to make someone feel incredibly old?

Tell them that 1991 was the year the Soviet Union officially dissolved, the postage stamp went from costing 25 cents to 29 cents, and the very first Saturday in the Park (SITP) was held at Grandview Park.

For 30 Independence Day weekends, SITP has brought legendary performers, critically-acclaimed darlings, up-and-coming groups and regional royalty to light up Sioux City's historic Bandshell in a free music festival.

Given it has such an illustrious history, here are 11 things that every SITP aficionado must know.

WHO HEADLINED THE FIRST SITP: Blues musician Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown had the honors. Other 1991 acts included Bad Manners, Buckwheat Zydeco and the Table Rockers.

WHICH ROYALTY HAS BEEN TO SITP: Aretha Franklin ("Queen of Soul") was here in 2015, Tito Puente ("King of the Mambo") graced us with his presence in 1996, and B.B. King held court in 2007.

WHO HAS HAD THE MOST SITP ENCORES: Winnebago, Neb.-based blues singer Curt St. Cyr, who has performed the festival at least eight times between 1991 and 2005.