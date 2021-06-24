 Skip to main content
Thank You 2021 Sponsors
Thank You 2021 Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

John Fogerty Presented By: Tyson Foods

Festival Sponsor: Gilchrist Foundation

Fireworks Sponsor: Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Special Thanks to: Missouri River Historic Development

Special Thanks to: The Bluestem Fund

SITP 2021 CORPORATE SPONSORS

AJ Gallagher & Co

American Pop Corn Company

Aramark Uniform Services

Bass Advertising

Bear Graphics

BenStar Packaging & Distribution, Inc.

Blue Bunny

Bluestem Fund

Bomgaars

Budweiser/L&L Distributing

Caribou Coffee

Central Bank

CF Industries

Chatterkick

Chesterman Company

City of Sioux City

Classic Rock 99.5

CNOS

Courtyard by Marriott

Dasani

Dennis Supply Company

Echo Electric

Electronic Engineering

Ely, Ely & Shechet, LLC

Empirical Foods

Fareway Stores

FiberComm

FIMCO

First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard

Fleet Farm

Gilchrist Foundation

GR Lindblade

Great Southern Bank

Great Western Van & Car Rental

H & R Construction

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

KCAU

Kind World Foundation

Lederman Bail Bonds

Long Lines

MercyOne

MidAmerican Energy

MRHD

Morningside University

PC Matic

Prestige Collision Centers

R. W. Baird

Rosenthals

Rush Werks

Sabre Industries

Short Staffed

Sioux City Compressed Steel

Sioux City Convention Center

Sioux City Engineering

Sioux City Journal

Sioux Gateway Airport/Fly SUX

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Siouxland Signs/A.J. Phillips Publishing

Sparklight

Stan Houston Equipment Company

Stanley Alan Foods, LLC

State Steel Supply Co.

Stokes Electric

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center

Team Creative Fire

The Claussen Group

Trinity Electric

Tyson Foods

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's

US Bank

Warrior Hotel

Waste Management

Weekender

Weinberg Business

Wells Fargo Bank

Z-98

Ziegler Cat Power Systems

Business Donors

New Orleans Society

Delperdang, Schuh & Co., P.C.

Knoepfler Chevrolet & Your Tri-State Chevy dealers

Midwest Peterbilt Group

Morin Turf

Tegra Corporation

Total Plumbing, Inc.

Chicago Society

Al Sturgeon Law Office

Arcelor Mittal

Budget Motors Inc.

Five Star Awards & More

Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating

Gerkin Windows and Doors

Global Foods Processing, Inc.

Gunderson's Jewelers

JEO Consulting Group, Inc.

Kelly Construction Inc.

K&K Mobile Storage, Inc.

Klinger Companies, Inc.

Knife River Midwest, LLC

L.G. Everist, Inc

Lindblom Services, Inc.

McClure Engineering Co.

Prodenco Group Inc.

Security National Bank

Smithfield Foods

Solid Fabrications, Inc.

Thompson Dean Drug

Kansas City Society

1st Financial Bank USA

Aggies, Inc.

All Power, Inc.

Availa Bank

Aventure Staffing

Ben Fish Tire Company

BlankenshipMeier Paint & Glass

Davenport Cleaners

El Fredo Pizza

Heidman Law Firm

Henjes, Connor & Williams, PC

HyVee-Hamilton

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231

Jebro, Inc.

Jensen Sprinkler

Joe Morten & Son, Inc.

Mac's Heating & A/C

Network Systems+

Nichols, Rise & Co. LLP

Oligmueller Law Firm PC LLO

Overhead Door Company of Sioux City

Palmer Candy Co.

Rocklin Manufacturing Co.

Sioux City Musketeers

Smoker City Emporium

StateLine Electric & Automation, Inc.

Thompson

Van Osdel Plastering & Drywall, Inc.

Wireless World

Memphis Society

A-OX Welding Supply

Bekins Fire & Safety

Ben Fish Tire Company

Bluff Creek Golf Cars

Britton Hacke Photography

CD Norvell, P.C.

Charlie's Wine and Spirits

CMBA Architects

Creative Carpets

CW Suter Services

Dakota Traffic Services

Darling International

Delfs Real Estate Group

Express Laundry Center

F & M Bank

FiberComm

Home Depot

HyVee-Hamilton

IMKO Workforce Solutions

Interstate Powder Coatings

Jim Hawk Truck Trailers

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

John D. Kiernan, OD

King of Trails Construction, Inc.

L & L Builders Co.

Lechner Lumber

Liberty National Bank

McClintock Insurance, Inc.

Meier Towing, Inc.

Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes

Moore Corbett Law Firm

NAI United

Oscar Carl Vineyard

Pierce St. Laundry

Plains Boiler Service

Post Equipment & Metal Recycling

R.E. Scott Co.

Ray's Midbell Music

Renfro Tax & Bookkeeping

Roto-Rooter of Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff Dental, PLLC

Sewalson Contracting, Inc.

Singing Hills Auto Spa

Sioux Rubber and Urethane

Siouxland Women's Health Care, PC

Sooland Bobcat

Steve's Roofing Co.

Sugar Shack Bakery

Telco Triad Community Credit Union

Trembly Termite & Pest Control

United Real Estate Solutions

Wheelock & Associates Dentistry

Wingman Company

Wilmes Hardware

Woodhouse Auto Family

Zenk Auto & Repair, Inc.

DISTINGUISHED INDIVIDUAL SPONSORS

Joseph Delperdang

Beverly Feiges

Greg Jones and Carol Roge

Regina Roth

Mike and Mary Schuh

Stan and Amber Sherman

INDIVIDUAL SPONSORS

Bill and Marsha Adams

Dr. Rob and Kathy Anderson

Bryan and Wini Arneson

Matthew and Stefani Barnes

Michael Barnes

Michelle Barnes

Joyce Barnes

John and Mary Baryo

Kathie Petrie and Mark Bowden

Nancy Boysen

Bill and Donna Bradbury

Robert and Mary Ellen Brady

Marnie and Patrick Brockamp

Richard C. Brown, Jr. M.D.

Dr. Thomas and Jean Carroll

Roger and Joy Caudron

Kathy Chisholm

Don and Lisa Claeys

Brad and Jennifer Clay

Ann Cowley

David and Arlene Curry

Bob DeLoss

Dennis and Georgia Dohrman

Terri and Bill Dooley

Laura Silverberg and Bob Ellis

Dr. Paul & Penny Fee

David and JoEllen Fravel

Gretchen and Russ Gondek

John and Di Gray

Dan and Gyna Greenwell

Dennis and North Grueskin

Greg and Teri Grupp

Bill and Colleen Hagemeyer

Dr. Dick and Mary Hettinger

Thomas and Carol Houchins

Thom and Julie Humbert

Kirk and Rosalie Ivener

Tim and Colleen Jarman

Ken Jarmer

Chris Jensen and Beth Harms

Paul and Suzi Kaiman

Kevin and Barb Knepper

Mark Kochen

Bruce and Bev Kolbe

Joe and Marcia Krage

Julian and Lisa Leopold

Rich and Kathy Lohr

Muggs Madsen

Christopher and Niki Margeas

David and Michele McDevitt

Cindy McLaughlin

Arlin and Arlene Milbrodt

Bruce Miller

Joe and Kaitlyn Mohrhauser

Dr. Karen DeLoss Moshir & Mr. Siamak Moshiri

Marc and Julie Mozak

Mark and Ardie Nixa

Tom and Sherry Padgett

David and Joan Paulsrud

Melissa Barnes Peters

Mark and Polly Peterson

Khalid and Terrie Rasheed

Sam Rasheed

Ryan and Sheri Ross

Pete Sandman

Linda Santi

Gary and Betsy Schubert

Roger and Maria Schultz

Robert Seff

Jody and Gina Sitzmann

Jason Slaughter

Pam and Doug Smith

Marvin and Myrna Sorensen

Jim Stephenson

David Sterling

Tom and Mary Stock

Joe and Diana Twidwell

Steven Uhl and Lisa Mark

Fiona Valentine

Jennifer Vollmer

John Wagner

Glenn Walinski

Nan Wilson

Rick and Heidi Wrobel

Doug Young

