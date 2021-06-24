Trombone Shorty revels in the 'gumbo' that is the New Orleans music scene

Troy Andrews was five minutes late for his phone interview because he had to help his mom get shopping bags from the car.

"You see, my mom's been living with me for a while," he said as the ping of an opened door was heard in the background. "In fact, this has been the longest stretch I've been home in New Orleans since I graduated from high school and before I went on tour with Lenny Kravitz's band."

You see, Andrews is better known as Trombone Shorty, a Crescent City-based performer who will be going on right before headliner John Fogerty on July 3 at the Main Stage for Saturday in the Park (SITP).

He is already an SITP veteran, having performed at the event with Orleans Avenue back in 2017.

To be fair, Andrews can also be considered a veteran musician since he's been making music in the Big Easy for nearly 30 of his 35 years.

Some might say that Andrews was born into a family business when he took up his signature trombone. This is because his older brother James is a well-known bandleader and any number of honorary uncles, aunts and cousins were in the music business.

Even his mom would be playing the music of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and Prince all the time.