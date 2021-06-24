Trombone Shorty revels in the 'gumbo' that is the New Orleans music scene

Troy Andrews was five minutes late for his phone interview because he had to help his mom get shopping bags from the car.
"You see, my mom's been living with me for a while," he said as the ping of an opened door was heard in the background. "In fact, this has been the longest stretch I've been home in New Orleans since I graduated from high school and before I went on tour with Lenny Kravitz's band."
You see, Andrews is better known as Trombone Shorty, a Crescent City-based performer who will be going on right before headliner John Fogerty on July 3 at the Main Stage for Saturday in the Park (SITP).
He is already an SITP veteran, having performed at the event with Orleans Avenue back in 2017.
To be fair, Andrews can also be considered a veteran musician since he's been making music in the Big Easy for nearly 30 of his 35 years.
Some might say that Andrews was born into a family business when he took up his signature trombone. This is because his older brother James is a well-known bandleader and any number of honorary uncles, aunts and cousins were in the music business.
Even his mom would be playing the music of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and Prince all the time.
"When you live in New Orleans, music is a part of who you are," Andrews said.
This was especially for Andrews, who grew up in Treme, which is widely considered to be Ground Zero for New Orleans' African-American street music culture.
"I was always that little kid who would be playing music and dancing, pretending I was much older, during all of the second line (street) parades," he said.
Apparently, Andrews was hard to miss. His talent and insatiable interest in jazz history set him apart.
It also allowed him the opportunity to study at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), a prestigious arts high school whose alumni include everybody from Jon Batiste to Harry Connick Jr. as well as at least four members of the musical Marsalis family.
"At NOCCA, it felt like I was living a parallel life," Andrews explained. "My jazz classmates couldn't understand why I like rock and rap. My friends from the neighborhood couldn't understand why I was getting bogged down into all of this technical stuff.
"I knew people who rely only on natural ability can only go so far," he said. "You need to have that technical training to take you to the next level."
However, too much technique isn't good either.
"I remember my first school concert and the audience was just listening and not on their feet," Andrews said. "It was weird."
Yet it was this versatility that allowed him to subsequently play with everybody from Prince to Dierks Bentley.
Andrews has even branched into children's literature. He is the author of "Trombone Shorty" (2015) as well as "The 5 O'Clock Band" (2018), with illustrations by Bryan Collier.
Despite that, his heart remains with the music of New Orleans.
"There is no one sound for New Orleans music," Andrews said. "It takes from a little of this and little of that. Taken all together, it becomes a big pot of gumbo."
Still, he can't wait to get back on the road.
"I love New Orleans but I miss that spiritual connection a musician makes with an audience when he plays a live set," Andrews said. "I miss that energy and I miss the smiles."
Andrews let out a chuckle.
"If it was possible for me to play music 365 days out of the year, well, I'd be playing music 365 days out of the year."