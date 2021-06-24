Two days worth of SITP, two weeks worth of the Weekender

If your biceps are bulging simply by picking up this publication, you'll notice that it is not the typical edition of The Weekender.
Instead, this is the special Blues City Journal edition of The Weekender, where we partner up with Saturday in the Park (SITP) for blanket coverage of Siouxland's premier music festival.
However, this year's SITP is unlike any other.
First of the all, the event will be the 30th festival in a 31-year history.
Yup, like everything else last year, 2020's SITP was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is also why this year's SITP won't be held on a solitary Saturday. The festivities will take place on July 2 and 3 as a way to lessen overcrowding.
Yet, that means more fun for you since the Main Stage and the Abe Stage will have two headliners instead of one.
On July 2, AJR will bringing down the house on July 2 while the legendary John Fogerty will be plowing his way through the Centerfield with a Major League set scheduled for July 3.
Similarly, the ABE Stage will have two headliners on two nights. Southern California punk rockers Face to Face will be making things smolder on July 2 while hip-hopper Waka Flocka Flame will set things ablaze on July 3.
Beyond the headliners, you'll find artists of all genres, ready and waiting to entertain you.
Check out the Blues City Journal to see new interviews with local artists like Ultra Violent Fever and GhostCat in addition to hot new acts like Valerie June, WizTheMc and Trombone Shorty.
Wait, there's more.
SITP is also the place for the Kids Zone, Arts Alley and one fantastic food vendor after another. You'll get a sneak peak in this Blues City Journal as well.
Wow, that's a lot of gnarly stuff, right? We agree.
That's why the Blues City Journal will be on the rack for two weeks, instead of one!
We're giving readers two weeks to acquaint themselves to everything they need to know about SITP.
What are we going to be doing on the Weekender's off week? Joining a freakin' health club because this year's Blues City Journal is too freakin' big to handle!