Two days worth of SITP, two weeks worth of the Weekender

If your biceps are bulging simply by picking up this publication, you'll notice that it is not the typical edition of The Weekender.

Instead, this is the special Blues City Journal edition of The Weekender, where we partner up with Saturday in the Park (SITP) for blanket coverage of Siouxland's premier music festival.

However, this year's SITP is unlike any other.

First of the all, the event will be the 30th festival in a 31-year history.

Yup, like everything else last year, 2020's SITP was canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also why this year's SITP won't be held on a solitary Saturday. The festivities will take place on July 2 and 3 as a way to lessen overcrowding.

Yet, that means more fun for you since the Main Stage and the Abe Stage will have two headliners instead of one.

On July 2, AJR will bringing down the house on July 2 while the legendary John Fogerty will be plowing his way through the Centerfield with a Major League set scheduled for July 3.