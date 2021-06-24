Ultra Violet Fever living their musical dream

"I like the realness and the rawness that comes out of them," Lambrecht said. "Between the vocals and the lyrics, it's all very emotional based."

The band's lineup consists of Lambrecht, her fiancé Shawn Blomberg, Adrian Kolbo and Randall Wood, and they mostly perform as a full band in the tri-state area.

In June 2019, they released a limited edition vinyl record, "Epimedium Sagittatum," with Las Vegas drummer Carl Collison.

Already a local musician for quite a few years, Lambrecht started Ultra Violet Fever with her friend Velvet Adams in 2015. Around that time, they met Blomberg and Kolbo at a Vangarde Arts show.

"When Velvet decided to start a new journey in a different state, Shawn and Adrian were like 'hey we should just join forces and keep Ultra Violet Fever going,'" Lambrecht said.

And by the end of the next year, Wood had also joined the band.

When Ultra Violet Fever isn't playing local or regional gigs, Lambrecht and Blomberg tour together as a duo with their trusty dog and PR manager Zephyr.

Lambrecht and Blomberg both thrive on the gypsy lifestyle, traveling the country and living in their RV while on the road.