Ultra Violet Fever living their musical dream

Ultra Violet Fever is continuing to live its artistic dreams, creating a magical music experience for anyone willing to listen.
The band will be making its Saturday in the Park debut on Saturday, July 3, as the opening Main Stage act preceding Valerie June and Trombone Shorty.
"I kind of felt like I flew out of this atmosphere when we found out we had landed the gig," said Angela Lambrecht, founding member of Ultra Violet Fever.
The band will also proceed the legendary artists CTA, a group fronted by Danny Seraphine, founding member of the group Chicago; and John Fogerty, songwriter and former member of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
"I don't even really know how to explain it," Lambrecht said. "I'm just really hoping that I can have some form of grounding on that day."
Lambrecht has gained a reputation as a talented one-woman-band act who can sing, play guitar and harmonica, and even drum with her feet.
She said that sharing the stage with Danny Seraphine, who's also a drummer, is going to be an amazing experience.
Ultra Violet Fever's musical style is a mix of Americana folk and blues music. Their musical influences include Sublime, Janis Joplin, Blind Melon, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.
"I like the realness and the rawness that comes out of them," Lambrecht said. "Between the vocals and the lyrics, it's all very emotional based."
The band's lineup consists of Lambrecht, her fiancé Shawn Blomberg, Adrian Kolbo and Randall Wood, and they mostly perform as a full band in the tri-state area.
In June 2019, they released a limited edition vinyl record, "Epimedium Sagittatum," with Las Vegas drummer Carl Collison.
Already a local musician for quite a few years, Lambrecht started Ultra Violet Fever with her friend Velvet Adams in 2015. Around that time, they met Blomberg and Kolbo at a Vangarde Arts show.
"When Velvet decided to start a new journey in a different state, Shawn and Adrian were like 'hey we should just join forces and keep Ultra Violet Fever going,'" Lambrecht said.
And by the end of the next year, Wood had also joined the band.
When Ultra Violet Fever isn't playing local or regional gigs, Lambrecht and Blomberg tour together as a duo with their trusty dog and PR manager Zephyr.
Lambrecht and Blomberg both thrive on the gypsy lifestyle, traveling the country and living in their RV while on the road.
"I love traveling, I love experiencing new places, new surroundings, new environments," Lambrecht said. "And music has been a total way to be able to do that.
"It's a really phenomenal experience that I think everybody needs to embark on at some point in their life," she added.
So what's next for Ultra Violet Fever? After Saturday in the Park, Lambrecht said that the band will play a show at Blackbird Bend Casino, opening up for the country/pop crossover band Exile.
"I just have a really good feeling that we're just going to continue to grow, and continue to evolve," she said.