Veteran drummer Seraphine brings CTA to SITP

For the first time in 30 years, it is likely that Saturday in the Park (SITP) concertgoers will actually hear "Saturday in the Park," played by one of the song's originators.
That's because Danny Seraphine, one of the co-founders of the pioneering jazz-rock band Chicago, will be on Grandview Park's Main Stage on July 3.
The veteran drummer -- and actual Chicago native -- will be joined by California Transit Authority (CTA), a band he's helmed since 2006.
"Audiences know me best from Chicago," said Seraphine, a 23-year member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted group. "They'd be disappointed if I didn't play Chicago tunes and that includes 'Saturday in the Park.'
"I'll never disappoint the fans," he added.
Indeed, the 72-year-old Seraphine is still very much a showman.
Growing up in the Windy City's northwest side, he began playing drums at age 9 while attending St. Priscilla Catholic Grade School.
Enamored by such hardcore drummers as Gene Krupa and Buddy Rich, Seraphine set out to emulate their frenetic playing style.
"Now, those guys were crazy aggressive on their drums," he said, chuckling at the memory. "That's why I wanted to be crazy aggressive."
The ambitious Seraphine was also inspired by rock and roll drummers like The Beatles' Ringo Star in addition to the big band drummer Chuck Flores and the jazz drummer Papa Jo Jones.
This diverse background helped Seraphine when he and a handful of his friends started a band that described itself as "a rock and roll band with horns" in the late 1960s.
Originally called Chicago Transit Authority, the group subsequently shortened its name to Chicago as a way to avoid confusion -- and a lawsuit -- with the mass transit provider in Illinois' largest city.
Seraphine parted ways with Chicago in 1990, retiring from the music scene for more than 15 years.
"I burned out from touring," he said. "I said I'd only get back into music if I began to miss music. Took me a while to figure it out but, yeah, I missed it. That's when CTA was born."
Teaming up with veteran guitarist Marc Bonilla and keyboardist Ed Roth, Seraphine subsequently added vocalists Tony Grant and Travis Davis into the mix.
"We used to say CTA is Chicago on steroids," Seraphine said. "That's pretty much what it is."
It certainly is whenever Seraphine plays an extended drum solo.
"I don't always do drum solos but when I'm inspired, I'll do one," he said. "In a live setting, there is something really exciting about the drums that gets to you."
In fact, Seraphine said playing the drums is a real workout for him.
"I compare it to going to a health club," he said. "I still belong to a health club but the drums keep me in shape."
Off stage, Seraphine is actually a bit of a sportsman, going fly fishing and playing golf during his leisure time.
Having said that, he continues to love performing.
"I play what I love to play," Seraphine said. "Nothing can be better than that."