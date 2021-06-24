Veteran drummer Seraphine brings CTA to SITP

The ambitious Seraphine was also inspired by rock and roll drummers like The Beatles' Ringo Star in addition to the big band drummer Chuck Flores and the jazz drummer Papa Jo Jones.

This diverse background helped Seraphine when he and a handful of his friends started a band that described itself as "a rock and roll band with horns" in the late 1960s.

Originally called Chicago Transit Authority, the group subsequently shortened its name to Chicago as a way to avoid confusion -- and a lawsuit -- with the mass transit provider in Illinois' largest city.

Seraphine parted ways with Chicago in 1990, retiring from the music scene for more than 15 years.

"I burned out from touring," he said. "I said I'd only get back into music if I began to miss music. Took me a while to figure it out but, yeah, I missed it. That's when CTA was born."

Teaming up with veteran guitarist Marc Bonilla and keyboardist Ed Roth, Seraphine subsequently added vocalists Tony Grant and Travis Davis into the mix.

"We used to say CTA is Chicago on steroids," Seraphine said. "That's pretty much what it is."

It certainly is whenever Seraphine plays an extended drum solo.