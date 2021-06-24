Well-known Siouxland movers and shakers to be immortalized in new exhibit

Weapons of mass destruction? What about weapons of mass construction?

That's been a guiding principle behind Tim Kerr's art as well as in life.

A native Texan, Kerr has been a part of such seminal hardcore punk and post-punk bands as Big Boys, Poison 13, and Bad Mutha Goose and the Brothers Grimm.

When he wasn't making music, the 65-year-old was creating art on album covers, posters, skateboards and, increasingly, in galleries across the country and around the world.

A large selection of Kerr's art will be on display during an exhibit at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music's The Block Gallery, 1307 Pierce St., which opens at 6 p.m. July 1.

The Sioux City-based indie band GhostCat is slated to perform and Kerr will officially unveil a large mural called, what else?, "Weapons of Mass Construction," that will highlight individuals who've made a difference in Siouxland.

"Art can change hearts and art can change minds," Kerr said.

Kerr should know. He's been making socially aware art ever since he took home first place honor at a fire prevention contest when he was in elementary school.